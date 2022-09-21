A one vehicle accident claimed the life of a Leitchfield woman Wednesday (09/21) afternoon in the Bonnieville community of Hart County. Preliminary investigation indicates that 26 year-old Hope Davis was traveling southbound on North Dixie Highway near the 4700 block when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the roadway. Davis’ vehicle then struck a tree causing it to overturn and catch on fire.

HART COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO