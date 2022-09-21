Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Single Vehicle Claims Life Of Driver
A one vehicle accident claimed the life of a Leitchfield woman Wednesday (09/21) afternoon in the Bonnieville community of Hart County. Preliminary investigation indicates that 26 year-old Hope Davis was traveling southbound on North Dixie Highway near the 4700 block when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the roadway. Davis’ vehicle then struck a tree causing it to overturn and catch on fire.
wvih.com
LMDC Inmate Dies While In Custody
A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
wvih.com
Teen Faces Charges After Carjacking Vehicle
An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, 18 year-old Anneyska Garcia is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said Garcia flagged down the victim and asked...
