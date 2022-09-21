ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxee, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Richland to get first AED save station

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Heart Safe Richland Initiative and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are bringing the first 27/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the community. The Save Station will be placed in a cabinet off of Lee Blvd in Howard Amon Park. City Officials and staff will unveil...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Teenager suspected of DUI in Nob Hill crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old man from Puyallup is suspected of DUI charges after crashing into two cars trying to get away from a Washington State Patrol trooper in Yakima around 5:40 p.m. on September 23. The man was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 82 before the collision,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Service in West Richland honors families of fallen service members

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The last Sunday of September is Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, a day to honor the families of fallen service members. Today, a service was held at Flat Top Park. The service payed tribute to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary

Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Solarity Credit Union named Habitat for Humanity community partner of the year

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity named Solarity Credit Union as Community Partner of the Year at the 2022 Golden Hammer Awards. The annual awards recognize people and organizations who make it possible for Habitat for Humanity to do what they do. The nonprofit works with the community to build homes with affordable mortgages for people who need it.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ceremony held to remember those that died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan

RICHLAND, Wash. - People from all over the Pacific Northwest came together Saturday and Sunday for the 17th Time of Remembrance Ceremony. They gathered to remember people that died serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. Saturday a vigil was held. On Sunday, families got together for a ceremony to remember those...
RICHLAND, WA
KATU.com

Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says

YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison

RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
RICHLAND, WA

