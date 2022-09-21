YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity named Solarity Credit Union as Community Partner of the Year at the 2022 Golden Hammer Awards. The annual awards recognize people and organizations who make it possible for Habitat for Humanity to do what they do. The nonprofit works with the community to build homes with affordable mortgages for people who need it.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO