Prosser vegetation fire now burning itself out
SR 221 is reopen and the fire is contained. Crews are monitoring it and letting the fire burn itself out.
Richland to get first AED save station
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Heart Safe Richland Initiative and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are bringing the first 27/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the community. The Save Station will be placed in a cabinet off of Lee Blvd in Howard Amon Park. City Officials and staff will unveil...
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
Teenager suspected of DUI in Nob Hill crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old man from Puyallup is suspected of DUI charges after crashing into two cars trying to get away from a Washington State Patrol trooper in Yakima around 5:40 p.m. on September 23. The man was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 82 before the collision,...
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
Service in West Richland honors families of fallen service members
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The last Sunday of September is Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, a day to honor the families of fallen service members. Today, a service was held at Flat Top Park. The service payed tribute to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging...
A Yakima non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in county
A Yakima non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in county. Rod's House will develop an 18-bed emergency overnight shelter in Yakima. Ten beds for young adults and eight for minors.
Ride one of the oldest running electric locomotives in the country Saturday, Yakima Valley Trolley celebrates its 100th birthday
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Valley Trolley Association's electric locomotive turned 100 years old this month, one of the oldest in the country that still runs. The non-profit invites people to check it out for free or donate to ride from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The electric locomotive...
Toppenish artist paints mural representing migrant workers at Central Washington State Fair
YAKIMA, Wash. - Throughout the length of the Central Washington State Fair, a local artist from Toppenish will be slowly painting a mural that pays tribute to migrant workers in the Yakima Valley. She'll be doing it at the new Fiesta de Familia attraction, which highlights Latino culture for the first time in the fair's history.
FBI joins the search for missing Yakima boy, bringing new resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI joined in the search Friday for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Steve Bernd, a spokesperson with the FBI Seattle office, said they were asked for their assistance because they have access to additional resources.
ncwlife.com
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Solarity Credit Union named Habitat for Humanity community partner of the year
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity named Solarity Credit Union as Community Partner of the Year at the 2022 Golden Hammer Awards. The annual awards recognize people and organizations who make it possible for Habitat for Humanity to do what they do. The nonprofit works with the community to build homes with affordable mortgages for people who need it.
Ceremony held to remember those that died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan
RICHLAND, Wash. - People from all over the Pacific Northwest came together Saturday and Sunday for the 17th Time of Remembrance Ceremony. They gathered to remember people that died serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. Saturday a vigil was held. On Sunday, families got together for a ceremony to remember those...
KIMA TV
An extremely dangerous cartel is trying to establish a base of operations in Yakima
An extremely violent cartel has made its way to Yakima. Police say they are vigilantly trying to stop them from building a lethal empire. "These cartel members are very violent whether it's the murders, the torturing, the dismemberment of bodies that is how they thrive," said Robert Hammer, special agent at Homeland Security.
KATU.com
Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says
YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison
RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
