Environment

SFGate

Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin carrying banners and...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
JOE BIDEN
Reuters

U.S. allows Russia's Lavrov to travel to United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South

When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body -- an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise. "Seoul has to take a realistic approach when dealing with the North," said Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan

China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’

Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

'Our world is in peril': At UN, leaders push for solutions

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The world's problems seized the spotlight Tuesday as the U.N. General Assembly's yearly meeting of world leaders opened with dire assessments of a planet beset by escalating crises and conflicts that an aging international order seems increasingly ill-equipped to tackle. After two years...
JOE BIDEN
The Associated Press

G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
WORLD
CBS News

Ukraine war, threatening nuclear disaster and highlighting U.N.'s divisions, taking center stage at General Assembly

United Nations — United Nations officials had hoped that this year's General Assembly in New York — the first annual gathering held by the nearly 200 nations of the global body since the coronavirus pandemic struck — would take a broad focus on the many crises facing humanity right now. But with the war in Ukraine threatening to add a nuclear disaster to that long list, it's hard to imagine the UNGA having much attention to spare on the other burning issues.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

CANBERRA, Australia — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the...
MILITARY
SFGate

Interview: Sudan's ruling general won't run in elections

NEW YORK (AP) — Sudan’s ruling military general, who mounted a coup nearly a year ago, said he will not run in future elections for a civilian-led government but offered no timeline on when a vote might happen in order for him to relinquish power. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

The U.S.-Japan military alliance needs strengthening, experts say

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Without a military alliance Japan cannot defend itself but even with an alliance it still needs to strive to expand its defense capabilities, a leading Japanese security analyst has said. At a virtual event held on...
MILITARY

