Read full article on original website
Related
Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told
Rich energy companies should be forced to fork over some windfall profits to aid victims of climate change and offset rising fuel and food costs, the U.N. Secretary-General told world leaders Tuesday. The fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds...
SFGate
Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor
BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin carrying banners and...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
IN THIS ARTICLE
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Bill Gates says 'the scariest thing of all' is Ukraine war because it is a 'distraction' from climate change
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said during an interview that was published on Wednesday that the "scariest" thing about the war in Ukraine was it being a distraction from climate change. New York Times opinion writer David Wallace-Wells interviewed the billionaire, where he asked about a progress report from the Bill...
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. allows Russia's Lavrov to travel to United Nations
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South
When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body -- an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise. "Seoul has to take a realistic approach when dealing with the North," said Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies.
Washington Examiner
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’
Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
'Our world is in peril': At UN, leaders push for solutions
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The world's problems seized the spotlight Tuesday as the U.N. General Assembly's yearly meeting of world leaders opened with dire assessments of a planet beset by escalating crises and conflicts that an aging international order seems increasingly ill-equipped to tackle. After two years...
China on Alert as U.S. Ships Pass Near Taiwan—'Ready to Thwart Provocation'
The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a "routine transit" in the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. 7th Fleet said.
G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China
BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
Ukraine war, threatening nuclear disaster and highlighting U.N.'s divisions, taking center stage at General Assembly
United Nations — United Nations officials had hoped that this year's General Assembly in New York — the first annual gathering held by the nearly 200 nations of the global body since the coronavirus pandemic struck — would take a broad focus on the many crises facing humanity right now. But with the war in Ukraine threatening to add a nuclear disaster to that long list, it's hard to imagine the UNGA having much attention to spare on the other burning issues.
MilitaryTimes
US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise
CANBERRA, Australia — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the...
SFGate
Interview: Sudan's ruling general won't run in elections
NEW YORK (AP) — Sudan’s ruling military general, who mounted a coup nearly a year ago, said he will not run in future elections for a civilian-led government but offered no timeline on when a vote might happen in order for him to relinquish power. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan...
Hurricane Fiona hurtles through Bermuda; Atlantic Canada braces for 'historic storm'
The Canadian Hurricane Centre called Hurricane Fiona a "historic storm for eastern Canada" and a "potential landmark weather event."
americanmilitarynews.com
The U.S.-Japan military alliance needs strengthening, experts say
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Without a military alliance Japan cannot defend itself but even with an alliance it still needs to strive to expand its defense capabilities, a leading Japanese security analyst has said. At a virtual event held on...
Comments / 0