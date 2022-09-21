ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida officials made fake 'official-looking' brochure advertising refugee benefits for migrants, lawsuit against Ron DeSantis says

By Lloyd Lee
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21APzf_0i3a3W8x00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference on September 7, 2022, in Miami, Florida.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

  • Migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.
  • Migrants were made to believe that they would receive refugee benefits upon arrival, lawsuit says.
  • They received "official-looking materials" including a brochure "manufactured" by Florida officials.

Florida officials and agencies used several tactics to lure migrants on a chartered flight to Martha's Vineyard, including making a fake brochure that purports refugee benefits, according to a class-action lawsuit .

On September 14, 50 migrants, most of whom were from Venezuela, were flown in two chartered planes from Texas to Martha's Vineyard as part of a political stunt by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to criticize border policies under the Biden administration.

Now, a group of those migrants is taking action against DeSantis and other state officials and agencies in a class-action lawsuit filed on Tuesday . Lawyers representing the migrants accused DeSantis and Florida officials of plotting an "illegal scheme" to "defraud vulnerable immigrants to advance a political motive."

Part of that "scheme," according to the lawsuit, was to make "false promises and false representations" of potential employment and housing, among other benefits, upon arriving on Martha's Vineyard.

For example, just before they arrived on the island, migrants were given a "shiny, red folder" filled with "official-looking materials," including a brochure titled "Massachusetts Refugee Benefits."

The brochure contained misleading information on resettlement aid that, in reality, was not available for migrants seeking asylum in Massachusetts, as previously reported by Insider .

The lawsuit goes further by accusing DeSantis and other officials of fabricating the leaflet entirely.

"On information and belief, the brochure was manufactured by Defendants," the lawsuit read, adding that it "echoed the type of false representation" that migrants were given by word-of-mouth, such as assistance with housing, food, and employment in the first 90 days upon arrival in Massachusetts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrtFO_0i3a3W8x00
Lawyers for Civil Rights says migrants bound for Martha's Vineyard received this brochure promising cash, job placement and more.

Lawyers for Civil Rights

In response to Insider's inquiry on the brochure, DeSantis' communications director Taryn Fenske called the lawsuit "political theater" performed by "activists" and said that "the transportation of the immigrants to Martha's Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis."

Attached to the response was also an example of a consent form for the flight to Massachusetts, according to the spokesperson, which states "I agree to hold the benefactor or its designated representatives harmless of all liability" in English and Spanish.

According to the lawsuit, the brochure also took language from an existing state program, the Massachusetts Refugee Resettlement Program, which none of the migrants were eligible for.

"This brochure was not prepared by the Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants, or any other Massachusetts agency or immigration services organization," the lawsuit stated.

A representative from the state's Office for Refugees and Immigrants did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 221

Daniel Smith
1d ago

this could and should cost him dearly. it’s obvious just by looking at him he’s not very intelligent but this stunt was a very very stupid mistake un thought out and ignorant

Reply(66)
52
Phil Anderson
1d ago

The people this clown used as props in his political theater were in the United States legally. They did not crawl across the border trying to gain access illegally. It is completely legal to apply for assylum. They were here, playing by the rules.These people are fleeing the same dictatorial regimes Republicans say they hate. So, they recruit a Venezuelan to go into the processing center and flat-out lie to assylum seekers, promising them jobs, daycare, 8 months income, and free healthcare, if they'll only get on this plane to the Promised Land. A plane paid for by the taxpayers of Florida to remove people who were NEVER EVEN IN FLORIDA.Then upon arriving they are dumped like garbage. The architects of this cruel swindle are evil incarnate. I am so freaking ashamed of my state and it's alleged leader. If there is a Hell, MAGAts are in the Express Lane.

Reply(8)
35
Discernment ✝️S Critical
1d ago

Desatan arrogantly plays with these migrants lives like it’s game, his shame knows no bound. The serpent is rearing its ugly head. Be careful of this man his heart is truly evil.

Reply(4)
31
Related
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Advertising#Brochure#Information And Belief#Politics State#Politics Governor#Vineyard#Isla
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?

If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Business Insider

Business Insider

624K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy