Hood River netters seeking normalcy, win 2 of 3
Hood River Valley’s volleyball team recovered nicely from a 0-3 start — including some off-court distractions — with wins in two of its past three matches heading into this week’s showdown at fourth-ranked La Salle Prep. Hood River (2-4 overall) has a mixed bag of results...
Western Music and Cowboy Poetry comes to the Gorge
Award-winning western musicians and cowboy poets from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Canada will perform Saturday, Oct. 22 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium in The Dalles. The performers, select members of the International Western Music Association, will perform two shows, with both shows included in one ticket. The 2-5 p.m. matinee show will feature all performers in a fast-moving “opry-style” show and then a host of stars will come out again for the 6-9 p.m. evening show. Admission is $20 at the door, or in advance at iwmacolumbia.org/events.
Kegler's Corner: Fall leagues begin again
Seems like just yesterday it was May, and we were looking forward to summer. Well, in the wink of an eye, here we are in September, and summer is almost over. There is some good news though: Bowling leagues have begun at Orchard Lanes up on the Heights in Hood River! Prime spots are still available so come on up and join in on the fun. You’ll be glad to be kicking those stubborn 3-pound, 6-ounce pins around when the seemingly unending cold, rain, wet, snow and ice come to our fair little community.
Obituary: Ailene Hibbard
Esther Ailene Hibbard passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 20, 2022, at The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation Center. Ailene was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo., to Margarette Esther McKenzie and Edward Landon Hibbard. A few years after her mother died, she moved west with her father and two older brothers from Missouri for a brief stay in Washington and then on to California.
‘No Place For a Mine’ event at Ferment Brewing Oct. 19
HOOD RIVER — On Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cascade Forest Conservancy (CFC) and the Green River Valley Alliance (GRVA) will be hosting their next “No Place For a Mine” event at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave. This free event, open to the public, is part of CFC and GRVA’s ongoing efforts to protect the Green River Valley by Mount St. Helens from the threat of mining.
Voter: Portland isn't in 5th Congressional District
Happy Valley resident: Things are pretty quiet around here. I haven't witnessed anything nefarious.I am perplexed by Oregon's 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Her television ads deal almost exclusively with crime in Portland, not Clackamas and Deschutes, the counties she is trying to represent. Does Lori Chavez-DeRemer realize that Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici represents downtown Portland? As someone who resides in Clackamas County, I am not overly concerned with what's going on in Multnomah County. Ask yourself two questions: 1) has a crime been committed against you recently? and 2) have you recently witnessed a crime? If the...
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
Gorge Local - In Business: Sakura Ridge blends Japanese aesthetic with sustainability
HOOD RIVER — Cheryl Lubbert and her husband Jim Gerlach came to Hood River in search of fruit for their cidery, and left owners of the Sakura Ridge Farm and Lodge. In 2021, the two were in search of orchards to expand supply for their cidery, Nashi Orchards, on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound of Washington. Gerlach has been buying fruit from orchards in Hood River for years. They have done business with well-known orchards in the valley such as Kiyokawa Family Orchards and Hukari Orchards. The couple had toured countless orchard properties, until one day Gerlach sent Lubbert a link to a picturesque property with a vibrant certified organic orchard, gardens, open pastures and a five-bedroom lodge, known as Sakura Ridge.
Hunter Noack performs Sept. 25
Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild is an outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. They bring a 9-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer to National Parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms, and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape.
City of The Dalles delays Buildable Land Inventory
THE DALLES — Multiple members of the community voiced concerns about the potential adoption of the Employment Buildable Lands Inventory (BLI) at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 12. A BLI serves to show the development capacity of land within a city’s urban growth boundary (UGB), meaning it...
Circles of Care: Volunteers needed to assist older adults
With the new Circles of Care program in Hood River comes the need for volunteers. “Circles of Care is an important program that connects older adults in Hood River to volunteers who can help with supportive services,” said Hood River Valley Adult Center Executive Director Amy Mallett; the program is based at the adult center. “The goal is to help older adults thrive in their homes and age with dignity. In this program, older adults have an opportunity to share their talents, too.”
