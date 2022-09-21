Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Daytime live from Covered Bridge Kickoff Concert
Chris takes us to Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton for a preview of tonight’s concert featuring Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. Chris is live at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton getting us ready for kickoff concerts and the big events happening at Covered Bridge Days in Elizabethton. For more...
Johnson City Press
Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on...
Johnson City Press
Covered Bridge Days starts today with a full weekend of music and fun
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton starts tdoay and will continue through Sunday with lots of free live music and entertainment, lots of festival-style food, arts and crafts vendors, fun things for children, and other activities. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. with arts and crafts...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Community Concert Band to hold fall concert at Northeast State
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Johnson City Community Concert Band next week for what a news release called a rousing fall concert performance. The band’s fall concert “Remembrance” is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at the college’s Regional Performing Arts Center Theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public.
Johnson City Press
RAD Fall Fling going on this week at Bristol Dragway
The last major racing event of the year at Bristol Dragway is currently underway with the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling. It features the best big-money bracket racers in the country competing for some of the largest payouts in bracket drag racing. The Fall Fling, promoted by longtime Sportsman racer Peter Biondo, is headlined by Friday’s $100,000 main event.
elizabethton.com
Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr.
Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr., 34, of Hampton, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2022. Jerry was born on May 12, 1988. Jerry was a fun-loving, big-hearted fellow, who loved everyone that he met. Jerry had a special way of making everyone he met feel special and important. Blessed with the gift of gab he made everyone laugh. Jerry was an avid BMX rider, loved all things motorcycles, a great friend, an awesome brother, a wonderful son and was “the best Dad ever.”
Johnson City Press
WyldeHeart returns to close out Bert Street Music Series at Johnson City's MPCC amphitheater
WyldeHeart was set to open this year’s Bert Street Music Series but Mother Nature had other ideas. The group will play a rescheduled show at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m. WyldeHeart formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s...
Johnson City Press
Fall color should be ‘spectacular,’ ETSU expert predicts
Expect a “spectacular showing” from fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands this year. That’s the prediction from East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson.
Bristol officials impressed with great crowd for Bass Pro Shops night race
Bristol, TN — Even though you will never hear the numbers it was obvious to those in attendance that the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was the biggest in some time. What used to be the hardest ticket in NASCAR, was not so hard the last few […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions
Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 23
Sept. 23, 1837: Henry Massengill, Jr. died in Sullivan County, Tenn. Mr. Massengill “is buried in the Masengill family cemetery, now adjoining Rocky Mount. It likely was part of the original plantation of Hal Massengill.” (Source: The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published Under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.
Kingsport Times-News
New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21
A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
Johnson City Press
Consistent Blue Devils to face potent East offense
Unicoi County has been a picture of offensive consistency this season, scoring 42, 42, 35, 41, and 35 points in five victories. The Blue Devils may need another performance like those against offensive-minded Sullivan East. The teams will meet Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Erwin’s Gentry Stadium.
elizabethton.com
Terry Parks Church
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
Johnson City Press
West Ridge volleyball caps big week with win over D-B
BLOUNTVILLE — What a week it's been for the West Ridge volleyball team. Following a road sweep of Big 5-leading Science Hill a couple of days ago, the Lady Wolves came back Thursday to beat conference rival Dobyns-Bennett 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Johnson City Press
BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work
BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated to be well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
Johnson City Press
Gate City holds off upset-minded John Battle
GATE CITY — John Battle did all it could Tuesday to neutralize Gate City star Makayla Bays. In the end, it didn’t matter.
elizabethton.com
A Life Lived: Lyndall Lowe is now singing in the Heavenly Choir
Lyndall Yvonne Collins Lowe departed this life on September 8. Appropriately, the introduction to her obituary was Psalms 104:33: “I will sing unto the Lord as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.” And, that Lyndall Lowe did. Her...
Johnson City Press
Story slam returns live for first time in two years
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Daniel Boone downs Providence in neighborly matchup
Tiffany Pope netted two goals as the Daniel Boone girls soccer team took a 5-1 non-conference win at Providence Academy Tuesday night. Shyra Phan, Kassie Estep and Vanessa Taft also had scores for the Lady Trailblazers. Cassidy Church had an assist.
