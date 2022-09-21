Reading looks to rebound after loss to Big 8 rival Union City

Related
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
Crash and Fight Highlight Spectator Race At Kalamazoo Speedway
Going to the race track can be one of the more fun times for yourself, for a date, or even with family or friends. There are tons of different types of races or Derbys that you can watch at a race track and they never disappoint and provide immense entertainment to their attendees. From School Bus Figure 8's to demolition Derbys, limo Derbys, drag races, traditional races, and so much more are offered to draw in spectators.
Mel Tucker: Big Questions Surrounding Him
Michigan State Football got exposed on national television against the Washington Huskies. This led to a bunch of questions surrounding Mel Tucker. Eric and Ryan discuss these questions and compare them to a former coach who had a downturn in his third year as well, but ultimately turned it around.
2 injured when pickup and box truck collide near Paw Paw
Two people were injured when a pickup truck collided with two other vehicles southwest of Paw Paw, police say.
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
WKHM
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County through 11:45am Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. At 1045 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Leslie to near Albion, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated....
Train derails in Jackson County
Around 9:31 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the train derailment at the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in Grass Lake.
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
All of Southeast Michigan under Severe Thunderstorm Watch ahead of potentially damaging winds, excessive rain and more
Almost two dozen counties in Southeast Michigan are in the path for potentially severe weather Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of wind, hail and rain, meteorologists warned.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
95.3 MNC
Two RV trailers stolen in Michigan
Two RV trailers were stolen in White Pigeon. Police say that the trailers were taken from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12, between April and August. Police say that the trailers stolen are a white Artic Wolf and a white Grand Designs Reflection. Anybody with information...
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
Unhoused Charlotte couple fighting to stay afloat
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Rob and Joanna Ripley have been faced with so much over the past few years. The Charlotte couple lost their daughter to COVID-19 last year. Before that, Joanna beat breast cancer, which left her unable to work. Now, the Ripley’s can’t even keep a roof over their heads. “Yep, this is […]
wtvbam.com
Five youngsters among those injured as vehicle rear ends stopped trash hauler
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Six persons including five juveniles were injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County when their vehicle crashed into a Republic Services trash hauler near the Camden-Frontier Schools. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on West Montgomery Road between...
Hillsdale Daily News
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.http://hillsdale.net
