Buffalo, NY

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Bills game

As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) didn’t participate.
NFL
FanSided

Latest Dane Jackson update sounds overwhelmingly positive for Bills

The Buffalo Bills gave another update on cornerback Dane Jackson Tuesday morning, and it’s overwhelmingly good news. While the Bills were able to come away with a 41-7 win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, there was some level of concern in the locker room postgame due to the status on cornerback Dane Jackson.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach

It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
thecomeback.com

Bills reveal positive injury update after dangerous hit

Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans was a decisive victory for the Bills on the back of an impressive offensive performance from star quarterback Josh Allen and company. It was overall a great day for Bills fans, but many held their breathe when third-year cornerback...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

