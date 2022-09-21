ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home

By Dustin Lattimer
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCM6i_0i3a30EC00
An artist’s rendering shows a B-21 Raider in a hangar that’s equipped to host the new airframe (Courtesy: Northrop Grumman).

KSNF/KODE — The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December.

The timing of the rollout was announced Tuesday by Northrop Grumman.

The aeronautics technology company won the contract in 2015 to design, test, and build the world’s most advanced strike aircraft.

“The B-21 is the most advanced military aircraft ever built and is a product of pioneering innovation and technological excellence. The Raider showcases the dedication and skills of the thousands of people working every day to deliver this aircraft,” said Doug Young, Sector Vice President and General Manager of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOnXP_0i3a30EC00
(Credit: Northrop Grumman)

Six B-21 test aircraft are in various stages of final assembly in Palmdale, California.

Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force confirmed in May that the first flight of the B-21 is projected for 2023.

The actual timing of first flight will be based on ground test outcomes.

When the new fleet of stealth aircraft are ready for service, Missouri will be their new home.

Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) in Missouri, along with Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota will be the B-21′s first operating bases, with Dyess Air Force Base in Texas to follow.

Whiteman AFB, located near Knob Noster, Missouri in Johnson County, is approximately 70 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Whiteman AFB is home to the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit (also known as the Stealth Bomber), an American heavy strategic bomber featuring low observable stealth technology designed for penetrating dense anti-aircraft defenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUh5a_0i3a30EC00
(Credit: Northrop Grumman)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 12

Don Todd
2d ago

its no secret missouri that missouri houses bomber planes or sends them on missions from here. it is also not a secret that missouri houses nuclear weapons on stand by to protect them and our country.

Reply
4
imretired
2d ago

Let’s just tell everyone where the secret bombers are going to be parked at

Reply(8)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
Local
Missouri Industry
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Business
City
Knob Noster, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Whiteman Air Force Base, MO
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores. Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Military Aircraft#Secretive#Ksnf Kode#The Us Air Force#Raider#The U S Air Force#Dyess Air Force Base
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Awesome 92.3

Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building

This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KOLR10 News

How Missourians can help monarch butterflies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kelly McGowan, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Center, joined us in the studio today to talk about monarch butterflies’ habits and how Missourians can help them flourish. McGowan brought two monarch caterpillars into the studio that will soon enter their chrysalises — that many people mistakenly call cocoons, […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy