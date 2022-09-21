ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding a community food drive Friday, which will pit two businesses against one another. The drive, which coincides with Hunger Action Day, will be held at the Scheels at Legends Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meadowood Mall.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Washoe County, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley Swales cleanup scheduled Saturday

The Carson City office of the Bureau of Land Management, the California-Nevada Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association and the Fernley Rotary Club will host a National Public Lands Day for the 22nd annual clean-up of the Fernley Swales this Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fernley Swales are the only deep...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Real property tax deadline in Carson City fast approaching

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3. If a property owner owes more than $100, they can make their payment in four installments between August...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homeless Shelter#Home Means Nevada#Volunteers Of America
thefallonpost.org

Investigation Ongoing into Staff Death at the High School

Today at 12:25 p.m. the high school entered lockdown while staff and Fallon Police Department investigated an incident in the high school office. The school remained in lockdown until it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff. After lifting the lockdown, students finished out the school day.
FALLON, NV
mynews4.com

Washoe schools trustee Beth Smith diagnosed with cancer

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County School Board Trustee Beth Smith announced Tuesday she was recently diagnosed with cancer. Smith, who is being treated for Hodgkin Lymphoma, said her prognosis is good and she plans to continue to serve the district. Trustee Smith anticipates a...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Reno-Gazette Journal

I’m a lifelong Republican, and I’m supporting Democrat Cisco Aguilar

This opinion column was submitted by Kristopher Dahir, a Sparks city councilmember, pastor and former Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state. A strong electoral system is one of the cornerstones of our American democracy, and I have considered it a privilege to exercise my fundamental right to vote since I cast my first ballot more than three decades ago. ...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

‘It really is life-changing for those who take it’; Stephanie Carlson explains the benefits of learning Mental Health First Aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have taken some kind of basic first aid training class where you learn how to perform CPR, recognize the signs of stroke or heart attack, how to bandage a wound or save someone from choking. Mental Health First Aid training prepares people for what to do when they encounter someone having a mental or emotional crisis rather than a physical one.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
knpr

Nevada's largest powwow a hub for shared Indigenous culture, arts

Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Bear traffic deaths could double in Nevada this year

So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Sept. 14 on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
LYON COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy