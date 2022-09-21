Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Updated Nevada child support system leaves some parents waiting for payments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A single mother of three in Washoe County is working hard each day to support her children. But she also depends on child support payments to make it happen. When she didn’t receive any state garnished checks in August, she started to panic. The mother...
mynews4.com
School staff member found dead in restroom at Churchill County High
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Churchill County School District (CCSD) has confirmed Thursday night that the staff member who was found in a faculty restroom was Sandra Trotter, Office Manager at Churchill County High School. This has completely shook our ChurchillCSD community. Sandra was a...
mynews4.com
Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
KOLO TV Reno
Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding a community food drive Friday, which will pit two businesses against one another. The drive, which coincides with Hunger Action Day, will be held at the Scheels at Legends Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meadowood Mall.
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley Swales cleanup scheduled Saturday
The Carson City office of the Bureau of Land Management, the California-Nevada Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association and the Fernley Rotary Club will host a National Public Lands Day for the 22nd annual clean-up of the Fernley Swales this Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fernley Swales are the only deep...
KOLO TV Reno
Real property tax deadline in Carson City fast approaching
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3. If a property owner owes more than $100, they can make their payment in four installments between August...
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada Medical Center to open 50-bed mental health hospital in Reno next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada Medical Center is set to open Reno's newest mental health facility next year, converting an assisted living facility to a 50-bed behavioral health hospital. The facility, called NNMC Northwest Extended Care, will be located on the north side of...
RSCVA CEO Charles Harris gets more than $100,000 bonus, no raise
Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Charles Harris was approved for an annual bonus of more than $100,000 — nearly double the bonus that he received last year — but did not get a permanent raise as board members balked at the high bonus amount that the executive received. The RSCVA board of...
thefallonpost.org
Investigation Ongoing into Staff Death at the High School
Today at 12:25 p.m. the high school entered lockdown while staff and Fallon Police Department investigated an incident in the high school office. The school remained in lockdown until it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff. After lifting the lockdown, students finished out the school day.
mynews4.com
Washoe schools trustee Beth Smith diagnosed with cancer
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County School Board Trustee Beth Smith announced Tuesday she was recently diagnosed with cancer. Smith, who is being treated for Hodgkin Lymphoma, said her prognosis is good and she plans to continue to serve the district. Trustee Smith anticipates a...
I’m a lifelong Republican, and I’m supporting Democrat Cisco Aguilar
This opinion column was submitted by Kristopher Dahir, a Sparks city councilmember, pastor and former Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state. A strong electoral system is one of the cornerstones of our American democracy, and I have considered it a privilege to exercise my fundamental right to vote since I cast my first ballot more than three decades ago. ...
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
KOLO TV Reno
‘It really is life-changing for those who take it’; Stephanie Carlson explains the benefits of learning Mental Health First Aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have taken some kind of basic first aid training class where you learn how to perform CPR, recognize the signs of stroke or heart attack, how to bandage a wound or save someone from choking. Mental Health First Aid training prepares people for what to do when they encounter someone having a mental or emotional crisis rather than a physical one.
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow a hub for shared Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
KOLO TV Reno
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
Nevada Appeal
Bear traffic deaths could double in Nevada this year
So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Sept. 14 on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
