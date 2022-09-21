Read full article on original website
Danville restaurant feels the impact of a high inflation rate along with other businesses
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Everyone is feeling the heat of a high inflation rate including small businesses in Danville. Culture Restaurant and Grill kitchen manager Jennifer Haskell said the business is eating the cost of skyrocketing prices. She said they made the decision to stop their lunch hour. "We...
Power Move: Danville leaders invest in renewable power once again
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A power move for the River City. They are once again investing in renewable power. Danville City Council members unanimously passed a recommendation on Tuesday for a three-year power purchase agreement. Councilman Lee Vogler said this will not lower current rates, but it will help...
All Aboard! James Station Airbnb is open in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One year ago we met Marc and Amy Corbett and their newest purchase, this Southern Railroad Caboose. "A place like this we wanted to do it justice", said Corbett. One year later, and a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears, Allbelong. co's newest Airbnb...
Gov. Youngkin announces Pangiam to establish headquarters in Fairfax, creating 200+ jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Pangiam, an emerging technology company will invest $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters in Fairfax County. The project will create 201 new jobs over the next three years, according to Youngkin. Pangiam is a leading provider of facial recognition...
Pierce Street Renaissance Historic District Undergoing Updates
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Volunteers are helping maintain the Pierce Street Community Garden in Lynchburg. Emily finds out how you can help and the exciting renovations happening in the Pierce Street Renaissance Historic District!
Next phase of Lynchburg's Downtown Renewal Project set to start at the end of 2023
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg's Downtown Renewal Project continues to move forward. On Thursday, the City held a meeting to share the next phase of the project with the community. This phase of the construction will happen on Main Street between 12th Street and the Lynchburg Expressway. Jim Talian,...
Gov. Youngkin awards $1.2M in Go Virginia Grants, area counties get project funding
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development, and venture investment.
Youngkin's K-12 Digital Mapping Program supports best-in-class tech to protect VA schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25. The Department of Criminal Justice Services’ (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) is coordinating this...
Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings 100 cyclists to the region
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in the Bedford area will need to be cautious on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 100 cyclists participate in The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride. All routes start and end at Falling Creek Park (1257 County Farm Road, Bedford). Four of the five routes will launch at 7:30 a.m. The fifth and shortest route will launch at 8:30 a.m.
Neon signs make a comeback on City Market Building in Roanoke after a decade in storage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two neon signs that once adorned the exterior of the City Market Building are back after more than a decade in storage. The Market Building Foundation has completed a restoration project on the signs in collaboration with The City of Roanoke Arts Commission and Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Gleaning for the World to collect supplies for Hurricane Fiona relief in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend, Hurricane Fiona barreled through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The aftermath: massive flooding through both Caribbean islands with widespread power blackouts. More than a million residents are left without power or drinking water as they work together to clean up debris and repair property damages.
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
AG Miyares and former VT football coach announce partnership with Child ID Program
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kits to help find missing children are going out to families across the Commonwealth. On Thursday, Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer announced they are partnering up with the National Child Identification program. They're going to provide Child ID...
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
252-unit apartment complex possibly coming to Campbell Co.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Campbell County, crews have been seen working to clear a plot of land off of Leesville Road, near Route 460. ABC13 News learned that right now, crews have been granted a permit for early grading, but no site plans or building permits have been approved yet.
Councilman introduces, signs 'Lynchburg Pledge' in hopes of a new majority on City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Councilman Chris Faraldi introduced and signed his "Lynchburg Pledge" on Tuesday. The pledge is a document outlining a commitment to three main priorities for a new majority on Lynchburg City Council. Faraldi said it covers fiscal responsibility and tax breaks to bolster the local economy; historic investment into public safety; and education in Lynchburg.
Longtime Pittsylvania Co. Attorney Named Interim County Administrator
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to appoint longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt as Interim County Administrator. The County is in the midst of a nationwide search for the next full-time County Administrator. “I am honored to step into this role on an...
Lawsuit filed against James Crossing for ongoing failure to fix apartment issues: Attorney
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg attorney is taking James Crossing apartments to court after he said it's taken them nearly two years to fix apartment problems. Jeremy White, attorney for Blue Ridge Consumer Law, filed a motion for contempt against the complex. White said James Crossing has a...
Halifax Co. Sheriff appointed President of Virginia Sheriffs' Association
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff is taking on a new role in the Commonwealth. Sheriff Fred Clark was appointed President of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association on Wednesday evening. The South Boston Police Department said Chief Young, Lt. Mann, and retired Lt. Ronnie Edmonds represented their...
Virginia Western nursing instructor creates 'Second Chance Scholarship' to honor loved one
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — After losing a loved one to addiction, Darla Summers created a scholarship to keep a loved one’s memory alive, while also showing support to those who have been affected by addiction. “I hope this initiative would make her happy, and I am sure that...
