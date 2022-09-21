ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Power Move: Danville leaders invest in renewable power once again

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A power move for the River City. They are once again investing in renewable power. Danville City Council members unanimously passed a recommendation on Tuesday for a three-year power purchase agreement. Councilman Lee Vogler said this will not lower current rates, but it will help...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

All Aboard! James Station Airbnb is open in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One year ago we met Marc and Amy Corbett and their newest purchase, this Southern Railroad Caboose. "A place like this we wanted to do it justice", said Corbett. One year later, and a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears, Allbelong. co's newest Airbnb...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Gov. Youngkin awards $1.2M in Go Virginia Grants, area counties get project funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development, and venture investment.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings 100 cyclists to the region

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in the Bedford area will need to be cautious on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 100 cyclists participate in The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride. All routes start and end at Falling Creek Park (1257 County Farm Road, Bedford). Four of the five routes will launch at 7:30 a.m. The fifth and shortest route will launch at 8:30 a.m.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Gleaning for the World to collect supplies for Hurricane Fiona relief in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend, Hurricane Fiona barreled through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The aftermath: massive flooding through both Caribbean islands with widespread power blackouts. More than a million residents are left without power or drinking water as they work together to clean up debris and repair property damages.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

252-unit apartment complex possibly coming to Campbell Co.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Campbell County, crews have been seen working to clear a plot of land off of Leesville Road, near Route 460. ABC13 News learned that right now, crews have been granted a permit for early grading, but no site plans or building permits have been approved yet.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Councilman introduces, signs 'Lynchburg Pledge' in hopes of a new majority on City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Councilman Chris Faraldi introduced and signed his "Lynchburg Pledge" on Tuesday. The pledge is a document outlining a commitment to three main priorities for a new majority on Lynchburg City Council. Faraldi said it covers fiscal responsibility and tax breaks to bolster the local economy; historic investment into public safety; and education in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA

