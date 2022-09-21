When taking about the most talented quarterback in the NFC East, there might be a new top dog in town. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is on a tear to open the 2022 NFL season. He has completed 69.8% of his passes for 576 yards with a touchdown and an interception through two games this season. Hurts has also done damage on the ground, rushing for 147 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 start.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO