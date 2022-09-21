ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Look: Tyreek Hill Has 6-Word Message For Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown was the 112th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning 16 wide receivers were selected before him in the draft process. St. Brown has made it a point to remember all the receivers who were selected ahead of him. During Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit wideout made note of the production (or lack thereof) of Dyami Brown — the 82nd overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Dan Campbell News

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions got their first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. After getting the first win of the season, the Lions could relax for the rest of the Sunday slate and two games on Monday night. So, how did head coach Dan Campbell unwind after the win?
NFL World Reacts To Ruthless Amon-Ra St. Brown News

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is rapidly becoming a fan favorite in the Motor City - and not just for being a superb pass-catcher. Speaking to the media this week, Amon-Ra threw some shade at Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown. Amon-Ra said that he looked for Brown during the game because he remembered Brown being taken ahead of him in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Does Eagles QB Jalen Hurts have more potential than Dak Prescott?

When taking about the most talented quarterback in the NFC East, there might be a new top dog in town. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is on a tear to open the 2022 NFL season. He has completed 69.8% of his passes for 576 yards with a touchdown and an interception through two games this season. Hurts has also done damage on the ground, rushing for 147 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 start.
