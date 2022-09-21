Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"
The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
2 people dead after head-on crash with 18-wheeler along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on a West Side highway. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday off Highway 90 West and Cupples Road. Police said the driver of a white 4-door car was heading eastbound in the westbound...
Patrol car intentionally hit by suspected car thief before crash at West Side intersection
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect in a stolen car intentionally rammed into a police patrol unit before crashing into another vehicle on the West Side. The incident began around 11 p.m. Wednesday when a San Antonio Police Street Crimes Unit spotted a stolen car off Guadalupe Street. When the officers...
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
Brooks Gives Back awards $110,000 to several local nonprofits
SAN ANTONIO – Brooks Gives Back, a local nonprofit serving the Brooks Neighborhood of San Antonio, announced it's awarding $110,000 to five local nonprofits. $110,000 marks the most that Brooks Gives Back has ever given in one year. The nonprofits include the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio,...
Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!
SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
Bad Bunny, Cheetos recognize local singer, awarding her $25k for work in Latinx community
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Native, Brizzo Torres was recognized by Bad Bunny and Cheetos and was named as one of the 2022 "Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Fund.”. Brizzo was awarded $25,000 for her outstanding work. For the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny teamed up with Cheetos,...
Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation
SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give just started. Local non-profits are counting on you to help them make a difference. From now until Friday evening at 6:00 local time you're encouraged to donate to charities that benefit people in our community throughout the year. "Any donation matters and it...
REWARD: Police seeking suspects who robbed Circle-K at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO – The Police need your help locating two suspects who robbed a Circle-K gas station at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a Circle-K located on Blanco Road towards the North Side of town. Police say the two suspects entered the Circle-K, one...
Five special artists have been selected to submit their poster designs for Fiesta 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta preparations are in order as five artists have been selected to submit poster designs for Fiesta 2023. On Tuesday night each artist gave a pitch to the Fiesta Commission explaining the inspiration for their design. The winning poster will be unveiled on February 1st during...
Police seeking suspects who murdered local man ensuing road rage
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of a local man. The incident happened Friday, September 16, 2022, on West Commerce Street towards the West Side of town. According to authorities, Mark Maldonado (the victim) was driving his truck when the suspects...
Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
Spooky Season: Alpaca pumpkin patch set to open in Floresville this fall
FLORESVILLE, TX – The Black Barn Alpacas announced its official grand opening and will host a Fall Festival every weekend throughout the month, just in time for spooky season!. The 16-acre alpaca ranch in Floresville will host an autumn harvest festival featuring 50 adorable fluffy alpacas starting Oct. 1.
Police seeking suspect who stole package from porch in Hondo
HONDO, Texas - The Hondo Police Department is looking for the person who allegedly stole a package from the porch of a home in Hondo. The theft happened about a month ago on August 28th. If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Hondo Police Department at 830-426-5353.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed during knife fight with relative
SAN ANTONIO - One man is on the run, another is in the hospital after both were stabbed during a brutal fight at a home on the West Side. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home off Aldama near Ceralvo Street,. Police said there was some sort...
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
INSTANT MILLIONAIRE: New Braunfels resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Someone in New Braunfels is all smiles today. Texas Lottery officials said a New Braunfels resident recently claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. The drawing was from Sept. 12 and the ticket was purchased at the CT Mart off State Highway 46 West. The quick pick...
