San Antonio, TX

Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"

The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Brooks Gives Back awards $110,000 to several local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO – Brooks Gives Back, a local nonprofit serving the Brooks Neighborhood of San Antonio, announced it's awarding $110,000 to five local nonprofits. $110,000 marks the most that Brooks Gives Back has ever given in one year. The nonprofits include the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!

SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
REWARD: Police seeking suspects who robbed Circle-K at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – The Police need your help locating two suspects who robbed a Circle-K gas station at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a Circle-K located on Blanco Road towards the North Side of town. Police say the two suspects entered the Circle-K, one...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police seeking suspects who murdered local man ensuing road rage

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of a local man. The incident happened Friday, September 16, 2022, on West Commerce Street towards the West Side of town. According to authorities, Mark Maldonado (the victim) was driving his truck when the suspects...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Spooky Season: Alpaca pumpkin patch set to open in Floresville this fall

FLORESVILLE, TX – The Black Barn Alpacas announced its official grand opening and will host a Fall Festival every weekend throughout the month, just in time for spooky season!. The 16-acre alpaca ranch in Floresville will host an autumn harvest festival featuring 50 adorable fluffy alpacas starting Oct. 1.
FLORESVILLE, TX
Police seeking suspect who stole package from porch in Hondo

HONDO, Texas - The Hondo Police Department is looking for the person who allegedly stole a package from the porch of a home in Hondo. The theft happened about a month ago on August 28th. If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Hondo Police Department at 830-426-5353.
HONDO, TX
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

