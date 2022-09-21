Read full article on original website
Prosecutor files reckless homicide charge against Madelyn Howard who struck and killed an IU student riding an electric scooter
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant has filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, who caused a fatal accident claiming the life of 20-year-old Indiana University student Nate Stratton. Howard is facing felony charges of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death when operating a...
Updated: Police searching undergrown sewer system for a barricaded man armed with a possible gun
BLOOMINGTON — IU Police continue to monitor the area of Dunn Meadows and Indiana Avenue – avoid the area. Bloomington Police are currently searching the underground sewer system for a barricaded man who is believed to be armed with a gun. People may see smoke emerging from the...
Arrest made in the murder of Lisha Branum
SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the 2021 murder of Lisha “Lee” Ann Branum, 58, of Seymour. The investigation began on November 10, 2021, after the Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call reporting Branum had been found deceased in her home near the 400 block West of County Road 1050 North. Branun died from a gunshot wound. Crime scene technicians from the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police responded to process the scene.
Man strikes women with Jeep while fleeing from accident scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Shorty’s Den on 7th Street at 10:40 p.m. after a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. The caller reported that 33-year-old Robert McGaha was leaving the bar in...
Man destroys inside of a home, resists officers and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call at 8:36 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a woman in the 300 block of Farmer Street. The caller said 43-year-old David Johnson was at the home and the caller was worried about...
Man arrested after report of breaking and entering in progress
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Mitchell Police officers received a call about a breaking and entering occurring at 268 Barlett Drive in Mitchell. Police then received information that 42-year-old Steven Stroud was possibly in the shed. The first officer on the scene went to the...
Traffic stop for extreme speed leads to the arrest of two juveniles
SEYMOUR – On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle on I-65 in northern Jackson County for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Following a brief investigation, two juvenile occupants of the vehicle were arrested on various charges. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Master...
French Lick woman fails to display a license plate, fails to use signal and fails sobriety tests and is arrested on OWI charges
JASPER – A French Lick woman was arrested Tuesday night on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and OWI after a Jasper Police officer stopped her vehicle because there was no license plate. Police pulled over 39-year-old Amy Quinn near Nutrigen Ag Solutions on...
Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
Two men arrested after man found walking in yards with a loaded rifle, police find meth and weapons
BEDFORD – Two men were arrested when Bedford Police officers responded to the 1910 block of 17th Street at 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th after a report of a male walking in backyards while possessing a firearm. Officers detained Evan Wood, 32, of Bedford, who was found outside...
Columbus man arrested on a murder charge
COLUMBUS – One Columbus man is dead and another is behind bars charged with murder. Early Friday morning, Columbus Police Department, found 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the road after a reported disturbance at about 1:40 a.m. near Indianapolis and Tellman Roads. Thompson was...
Man flees the scene of an accident and is arrested
FAYETTEVILLE – A Williams man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 964 Fayetteville Williams Road at 5:22 p.m. According to police, one driver told police the other driver had fled the scene. The male told police that 43-year-old David...
Police Log: September 22, 2022
11:06 a.m. Robert Ping, 42, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 8:21 p.m. Juan Rodriguez, 26, Mission, TX., leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while never obtaining a license, second offense. Incidents – September 21. 12:22 a.m. Fire alarm sounding at IU Health...
Two arrested after man dies from a fentanyl overdose
COLUMBUS — Two people are now behind bars and face criminal charges after police say they provided fentanyl to a man who overdosed and died in July 2022. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
Mitchell man arrested after punching woman in the face
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Friday, September 16th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic fight in the 1430 block of Brown Station Road. When police arrived they found a female standing in the front yard along with her young son. The...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
BPD makes stalking and harassment arrest
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were alerted on September 9th at 1:14 a.m. to respond to a residence in the 1630 block of 22nd Street after a report of an unwanted male at the home. The caller reported they were having ongoing issues with...
Two drivers suffered minor injuries in crash at Boyd Lane and Stars Boulevard intersection
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday at 5:39 p.m. at the intersection of Boyd Lane and Stars Boulevard with possible injuries. According to a police report, 17-year-old William Cline, of Heltonville was traveling east on Boyd Lane in a 2019...
Martin County Sheriff’s Department is hiring dispatchers and jail officers
SHOALS – The Martin County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to fill full-time jail officer and dispatch positions. Part-time positions are also available. Pick up an application at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office: 318 Capital Avenue in Shoals. A resume may be sent to mbeaver@martincounty.in.gov. Requirements for...
Bloomington Community Orchard becomes more accessible; Crestmont traffic is calmed, and Hopewell demolition continues
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
