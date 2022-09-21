SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the 2021 murder of Lisha “Lee” Ann Branum, 58, of Seymour. The investigation began on November 10, 2021, after the Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call reporting Branum had been found deceased in her home near the 400 block West of County Road 1050 North. Branun died from a gunshot wound. Crime scene technicians from the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police responded to process the scene.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO