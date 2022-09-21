What's The Pettiest Thing You've Ever Said Or Done To Your S.O., And Did You Regret It?

Related
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
If You Have Multiple Kids, I Neeeed To Know The Funniest Things You've Ever Heard Them Say To Each Other
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
KIDS・
Men, What Are The Worst Things You've Heard Guys Say Behind Women's Backs
It's time for men to stand up and speak out
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Just Had Their Seventh Kid, And I Think I Need To Lie Down Over The Name
"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."
Men Are Sharing Things They Wish Other Men Would Stop Doing, And I, For One, Am Totally On Board
"I don’t want an exclusive chance to gain you as a mentor — I sat next to you in pre-algebra and know that the concept of math escapes you."
16 Married People Whose Spouses Must Go, "What In The World?!" At Least 10 Times A Day
They left their spouses confused as hell.
20 Jokes About Spirit Halloween Stores That Are Spookily Accurate And Hilarious
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
KiKi Layne Claims She And "Don't Worry Darling" Costar Ari'el Stachel Were Cut From "Most Of The Movie"
It's out now, and yet the drama surrounding the twisty Olivia Wilde–directed thriller just won't stop.
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
"I Was Never So Happy To Leave A Job In My Life": 22 Horrible Managers Whose "Motivation" Methods Only Motivated People To Quit
"It got so bad that I had several panic attacks at work. She gave me a cookie from her lunch and told me to 'buck up.'"
JOBS・
Constance Wu Explained Why She Was Really Angry When "Fresh Off The Boat" Got Renewed For Another Season
"I had a traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans."
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
"Butter Boards" Are The Prettier (And Much Cheaper) Charcuterie Boards — And It's One TikTok Trend I Can Very Much Get Behind
Honestly, it's the most strangely soothing thing I've seen, made, and eaten in a long time...
28 Movie Mistakes — Oh, Wait, I Mean Brilliant Foreshadowing Moments That Went Right Over People's Heads
"When Lupita Nyong'o has no rhythm snapping along in the car in Us. As someone with no rhythm, this flew over my head."
I Am Living For How Much Everyone Hates Criston Cole On "House Of The Dragon"
"It's been 10 YEARS and Criston is still screaming, crying, throwing up, whenever someone mentions Rhaenyra."
Tell Me The MacBook Hacks And Tips You Wish You'd Discovered A Long Time Ago
Help me step up my game.
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
69 Star Wars Memes That'll Make You C-3PO Your Pants Laughing
You'll be laughing so hard, you'll sound like Chewie.
12 Times TV And Movies Nailed Fat Characters And 11 Times They Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
50 Pictures Of Things Xennials And Gen X'ers Haven't Thought About In 30 Years, But That Will Immediately Transport Them Back To Their Elementary School Days On Sight
Put on your Reebok Club Cs, pack a snack into your favorite cartoon lunchbox, and get ready for a trip back down memory lane.
