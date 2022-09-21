ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

What's The Pettiest Thing You've Ever Said Or Done To Your S.O., And Did You Regret It?

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 5 days ago

There's no such thing as a perfect relationship. Relationships have highs and lows, misunderstandings, and miscommunications. Whether or not you stay together or break up, all couples face these hiccups. But different people will have different reactions to the rough patches.

Perhaps you were with a partner who was not respecting you or your relationship. They started treating you more like their caretaker than their equal, and they grew more distant and unkind. After many conversations and attempts to fix the situation, you grew sick of their BS. Right before walking away from the relationship, you decided to get a little payback. You washed all their whites with a red sock, dipped their curtains in the liquid from a tuna can, and "accidentally" spilled a vial of glitter in their car. Though it wasn't your most mature moment, you have no regrets.

Or maybe you and your partner had a fight because they brought up a story about an ex that hurt your feelings. Rather than have a conversation about it, you let your emotions get the best of you in the heat of the moment. You texted one of your exes and asked if they'd meet you for a drink. As soon as you got to the bar and saw your ex, you realized you were being petty and creating a worse situation. You got in the car and called your partner and actually talked things out. You still regret what you did, but you're grateful it didn't break you up.

Or perhaps you saw an unfamiliar person's name popping up on your partner's phone a lot. You asked who they kept texting, but they blew it off. While they were in the shower, you went through their phone. They walked back into the room and caught you snooping, and a huge fight ensued. You have no regrets, though, because they were cheating on you with a new coworker. The relationship ended on the spot.

What's the pettiest thing you've ever said or done to a partner (whether you're still together or broken up)? Do you regret your actions? Tell us your story in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community piece.

