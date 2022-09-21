ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNET

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony

You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
Android Police

JBL Flip 6 review: An exceptional Bluetooth speaker

The latest iteration of JBL’s signature mini Bluetooth speaker is a graceful evolution. Taking a quick look at the Flip 6, the differences from the Flip 5 seem a bit minor. While things like the USB-C charging port, power and Bluetooth buttons, and various media control layout look the same, there have been some clever updates.
laptopmag.com

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor gets $250 price cut

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor is on sale for a stellar price. If you want to elevate your PC gaming setup, you'll like this deal. Right now, you can get the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch Gaming Monitor for $549 (opens in new tab) from The Minerva Project Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $799 for it, so that's $250 in savings. Just $5 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season. By comparison, it undercuts Samsung (opens in new tab)'s direct price by $50.
reviewed.com

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been years since we’ve seen updates to either the AirPods Pro or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds—two of our favorite active noise canceling earbuds. Then they both were officially announced on the same day, mere hours apart. And what a day it was.
Phone Arena

Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price

While Bose's super-premium audio products are rarely on sale at prices that can be (favorably) compared to many of their Sony, Samsung, and even Apple-made rivals, the noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds II seem to have received a $180 discount (!!!) shortly after their September 15 commercial debut (!!!!!). Wait, what?! It's...
The Independent

13 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2 review: Practically perfect, minor flaws and all

New features, intelligible ANC, and personalized 3D sound make Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 their best wireless earbuds ever. After years of leaks, rumors, and supply chain troubles, Apple has finally unleashed the AirPods Pro 2. This sequel builds on the groundwork laid by the original AirPods Pro, which popularized noise-cancelling earbuds and improved the series in nearly every way.
DIY Photography

A sneak-peek at Synco’s new G3 wireless microphones

We all strive for the highest quality of footage when we’re filming. But let’s face it, bad audio will sink your video faster than you can say ‘iceberg ahead’. With that in mind, there are many many options of microphones for recording stellar audio, all suited to different needs. DIYP caught up with Colberg Ambassador Karim Yatrib to learn more about Synco‘s so-new-it-isn’t-released-yet G3 Wireless microphones.
laptopmag.com

HPRT MT810 portable printer review

The HRPT MT810 is a nearly perfect print solution for those who need to print on the go. The lightweight, highly portable, ergonomically designed MT810 is easy to set up and use across multiple devices making it a win for HRPT. Pros. +. No need to buy ink. +. Portable...
DIY Photography

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 supports larger smartphones and has new ActiveTrack 5.0 and Quick Launch features

DJI has announced their newest handheld smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Over its predecessor, DJI says that it comes with a larger clamp for supporting the ridiculously large smartphones that companies seem to be releasing these days (for real, how big do they think our pockets are?) along with a new Quick Launch feature as well as the updated Active Track 5.0 subject tracking features.
PC Magazine

AT&T Wireless Fall Sale: Offers on New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, More

Your smartphone can do it all: surf the web, snap photos, record video, send and receive messages, connect to social media, process documents, run video games, stream your favorite shows—you name it. Their abilities are limitless, so doesn’t it make sense that you’d have an up-to-date device? Well, you’re in luck: AT&T has new offers on the latest and greatest in the smartphone world.
laptopmag.com

Microsoft event confirmed for October 12 — Surface Pro 9 and more expected

Microsoft has confirmed an upcoming event for October 12 at 10 a.m. ET and the invite states that it plans to "talk about devices. Giving the timing that makes this a virtual lock for the rumored Surface hardware event. A "Save The Date (opens in new tab)" page has been launched with a lovely postcard, but there are no other details as of yet.
notebookcheck.net

Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector launches with 500-in image

Epson has launched the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. The gadget is similar to the recent 2250 model, with several upgrades to suit gamers. You can use the projector to throw images up to 500-in (~1,270 cm) across. Plus, the 3-chip 3LCD technology enables the device to display 100% of the RGB color signal in each frame for bright and accurate colors.
yankodesign.com

This sleek electric toothbrush uses a MagSafe-inspired magnetic wireless charging dock

You have to admit, MagSafe was always a little too impressive. Aside from being convenient (you don’t need to align ports and chargers, or worry about whether the jack is plugged in), MagSafe was just satisfying. A simple snapping sound would tell you that your device, be it your MacBook or your iPhone, was securely connected to the charger. Why am I talking about MagSafe in a piece that’s very clearly about a toothbrush? Because the Mode Electric Toothbrush comes with that same reliably convenient snapping action. Meet Mode – a slick-looking toothbrush that charges as easily as it cleans your teeth. Armed with a magnetic dock that plugs right into a standard socket, Mode lets you snap the toothbrush onto the dock when you’re done brushing. Once it snaps in place, not only does it conveniently stay there till you need it again, it also charges its batteries so you’re at 100% always, all the time.
