Buffalo, NY

Community Missions announces upcoming events

Community Missions will hold a free “blessing of the animals” from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Members of the community can bring their pet to receive a blessing or prayer. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery & Understanding will be observed at...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Gliding Stars registration dates scheduled

The arrival of fall signals the start of Gliding Stars, an adaptive ice-skating program for people with disabilities. In preparation for the 2022-23 skating season, Executive Director Cristie Mokhiber announced the program opening dates for the Hamburg Ice Arena and Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls. Skater registration and fitting will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hamburg Ice Arena, and from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion. Skating sessions at the Hamburg rink are from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, and from 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays at Hyde Park.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Seneca Gaming Corp. plans 'Every Child Matters' walk to honor of victims, survivors of Indigenous residential schools

Community invited to participate Sept. 30 in Niagara Falls. Seneca Gaming Corp. will hold its second annual “Every Child Matters” walk in downtown Niagara Falls next Friday, Sept. 30, joining communities across the U.S. and Canada in “a growing effort to bring understanding, awareness and healing to the abuse faced by generations of Indigenous children at residential schools that operated across both countries.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Sandy Dugan gets ride of a lifetime

Former Lewiston resident celebrates region, explores Niagara River. As the blueberry-colored jet boat circled around the Devil’s Hole gorge class five rapids, Sandy Dugan began to cry what she called “tears of joy.” Strapped in a red lifejacket, gripping the handlebar above her seat cushion, Dugan looked out on the Niagara River from this vantage point for the first time in her 84 years. Taking it all in as the vessel gently rocked up and down, she proclaimed, “This is every bit as exciting as Alaska.” As the jet boat picked up steam and ascended its highest crest, Dugan exclaimed, “I’m so glad we did that. It was wonderful!”
LEWISTON, NY
Youngstown Presbyterian calls new pastor

The First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown begins a new season of church leadership upon the retirement of Rev. Dr. Rex Stewart after 29 years of service. The pastor nominating committee, with the unanimous endorsement of the congregation, announced the call of the Rev. Robert J. Hagel as the 21st pastor and head of staff.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Sanborn American Legion Post No. 969 to discuss future

The question of the continuation of Sanborn American Legion Post 969 will be addressed at a post meeting to be held on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the SAHS Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31), Sanborn. Cmdr. Richard Baker indicated that our post members are all getting...
SANBORN, NY
Village of Lewiston to replace white fencing along Center Street

The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees voted Monday to spend $94,486 to replace the white fencing along Center Street. Funding will come from proceeds of the “Big Yellow House” property sale. Along the roadway, some sections of fencing are broken and said to be beyond repair; other...
LEWISTON, NY
Buffalo State president to retire at end of academic year

SUNY Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner announced she will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Conway-Turner has been at the helm of Buffalo State for the past eight years and has spent 43 years in higher education leadership. “I did not make this decision quickly or lightly,”...
BUFFALO, NY

