Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
Phil Wickham & Transparent Productions announce nationwide 'Singalong Tour,' stop in Buffalo
Worship leader Phil Wickham and Transparent Productions announce a nationwide 2023 “Singalong Tour” featuring special guests Matt Maher and Leeland Mooring. The 21-city tour will be sponsored by Compassion International. Tickets are on sale now – click here to purchase. This will be the fourth year Wickham...
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
Jazz in Town: Birthday of a Legend
(Photo – the great John Coltrane) This week, we celebrate the 96th Birthday of jazz legend John Coltrane. Once again, we come together through the efforts of the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and the Burchfield Penney to pay homage to one of the significant pillars of jazz. Read the event listing and article to learn more and participate.
Buffalo’s biggest Halloween Party is baaaak!
Get ready for a street full of Halloween parties, awesome specials, and party people dressed (up) to impress – because the only thing better than one Halloween party is a whole street full of ‘em. Step Out Buffalo‘s fourth annual The Crawling Dead: Halloween Bar Crawl will be...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee.
Community Missions announces upcoming events
Community Missions will hold a free “blessing of the animals” from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Members of the community can bring their pet to receive a blessing or prayer. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery & Understanding will be observed at...
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
Sandy Dugan gets ride of a lifetime
Former Lewiston resident celebrates region, explores Niagara River. As the blueberry-colored jet boat circled around the Devil’s Hole gorge class five rapids, Sandy Dugan began to cry what she called “tears of joy.” Strapped in a red lifejacket, gripping the handlebar above her seat cushion, Dugan looked out on the Niagara River from this vantage point for the first time in her 84 years. Taking it all in as the vessel gently rocked up and down, she proclaimed, “This is every bit as exciting as Alaska.” As the jet boat picked up steam and ascended its highest crest, Dugan exclaimed, “I’m so glad we did that. It was wonderful!”
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Lewiston Harvest & Hops Festival is back on Center Street this weekend
The 38th annual Lewiston Harvest & Hops Festival will take place this weekend – from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday – along Center Street in the village. This popular fall event is hosted by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce and will feature artisan craft, farmers market and food vendors, plus a variety of beverages. In addition, a New York state-designated farmers market will be featured in the middle of the festival at Fifth Street; and local shops and dining establishments will be open to compliment the festival.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
New: Brazen Brewing Stands Out as a Bold, Modern Craft Brew Concept in Lancaster
As you take Genesee Street out of Buffalo, past the airport and into Lancaster — the road gets smaller and the trucks on it get bigger. With so few buildings on this stretch of road, it’s a bit surprising when the massive, modern, new Brazen Brewing building comes looming out of the woods.
Platter’s Chocolate Factory celebrates National Sponge Candy Day
September 21st is National Sponge Candy Day.
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition
When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
A taste of Mexico as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
What really makes El Canelo so special is that it is a family-run business.
New: Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge Raises Expectations for Niagara Falls with its Distinctive Cocktails & Authentic Atmosphere
While the Canadians may have a bit of Las Vegas stardust sprinkled over their side of The Falls — “our” Niagara Falls is slowly limping along. There are signs, however, that the city may be coming into its own, with supporters championing the vision of a more authentic and a more intimate experience compared to the Canadian side.
Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz inducted into Buffalo Broadcaster's Hall of Fame
JAMESTOWN, NY — Jamestown, New York native Lucille Ball and Cuban-immigrant Desi Arnaz are inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Thursday, September 22nd. Ball and Arnaz are being honored for their work on the hit television show 'I Love Lucy,' and for the behind the scenes innovations of the show.
$1 Million Hidden Lodge Mansion Hits the Market in Ellicottville [PHOTOS]
It's always a good idea to get away from the rat race of everyday life. My friends and I always take a trip to the Finger Lakes and rent a house to get away from it all every single year. What if you could live in a house like that? Where you're tucked away from everything and can go missing for days at a time, but still enjoy the luxury of a beautiful home?
