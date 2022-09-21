ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum thinks one CFB program is “the new Alabama”

If the Georgia Bulldogs are taking on another football team’s familiar look, there is a reason why according to ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum. Finebaum said on SportsCenter this weekend that the Georgia Bulldogs’ dominance so far this season reminds him of a very notable football program: Alabama.
ATHENS, GA
All Hogs

SEC Round-Up: Who Can Beat the Tide?

Players paying Players at Alabama, Auburn pays high price for finer things, Harsin may have lied, Kiffin still can't decide, the mystery of Carolina's Jaheim Bell, and much more
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Aggies 2023 football schedule has arrived!

Texas A&M is currently in the mix of the 2022 college football season, as the 2-1 Aggies are looking toward their upcoming Saturday night matchup with the 3-0 Arkansas Razorbacks, as the game will again take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, that doesn’t mean that week can’t take a couple of minutes, or hours deciphering the 2023 schedule for the maroon and white, which was officially released on Tuesday night on the SEC Network. Here is the full 2023 schedule for the Fightin’ Texas A&M Aggies: Sept. 2: New Mexico Lobos, College Station, Texas  Sept. 9: @Miami Hurricanes, Miami Gardens,...
ARLINGTON, TX

