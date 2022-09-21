Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Obituary: Creston East
Creston East, 93, formerly of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Columbus, Indiana. Born July 8, 1929, in Quinton, Kentucky, he was the son of Marshall and Trucye (Sexton) East. He married Kathleen Dalton on September 11, 1948. He graduated from Shawswick High School, Class of 1947. He worked in the limestone industry.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Rosetta M. Root
Rosetta M. Root, 71, of East Oolitic, passed away at 3:55 p.m., on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at. her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Born April 30, 1951, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Erza and Mary Etta (Sullivan) Brown. She married Paul. V. Root on March...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael S. Sowders, Sr.
Michael S. Sowders, Sr., 50, of Bedford, passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born September 6, 1972, in Marion Co., he was the son of Michael L. and Vicki L. (Ryan) Sowders. He was a life-long truck driver and recently was working as an operator for BH Hoadley Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Bedford Jeepers, and Southern Monroe Coon Hunters Club.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael J. Rollins
Michael J. Rollins, 62, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, after a brief illness. Born June 18, 1960, he was the son of Nancy (Bodkins) Carpenter and Charles “Bud” Rollins. He graduated from. Bedford North Lawrence High School with the class of 1978. He specialized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Obituary: Harold R. Smith
May 7, 1938 – September 18, 2022. Harold R. Smith, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in New Albany, IN. Born May 7, 1938, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Otha and Ruth K. (Stewart) Smith. He was a farmer and owned Smith Iron & Metal Company in Bedford. He was always a hard worker and would help anyone. He started junking at 14 and even ran his own parts store. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose Lodge, Bedford Boat, and Sportsman’s Club.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Janet M. Wells
Janet M. (Miller) Wells, 82, of Oolitic, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the IU Bloomington Hospital. Born February 16, 1940, she was the daughter of Frank and Glowdene (Blackwell) Miller. She married Ermil Dale Wells in 1960 and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2013.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Shirley Burch
Shirley Burch, 86, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born on August 1, 1936, she was the daughter of William C. and Thelma (Rollins) Wagoner. She married Donald. Burch on April 21, 1951, and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2022. Shirley worked at Sarkes...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Betty Ann Flick
Betty Ann Flick, 96, of Bedford, passed away at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Westview. Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 22, 1926, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Earl and Goldie (Tucker) Short. She married William Ottis Flick and he preceded her in death on August 18, 1997. She had been a clerk in the Fayetteville Store and a matron/cook for the Lawrence County Jail. She was a member of the Fayetteville Baptist Church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Vigil for Nate Stratton will be held tonight at Showalter Fountain
BLOOMINGTON – A Vigil for Nate Stratton will be held tonight to celebrate his life. The vigil will be held at the Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus tonight at 7 p.m. Hearts go out to Nate Stratton’s friends and family. Stratton had just started his junior...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
wbiw.com
2022 Persimmon Idol winners announced
MITCHELL – There were eight adult contestants and four youth contestants vying for the 2022 WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Monday night. The competition was fierce, coming down to the final tally, naming Jae Parris of French Lick the Adult Division Idol, and Lily Bockting of Salem the Youth Division Idol. Parris sang a rendition of “What’s Up?’ by 4 Non Blondes, while Bockting sang “Honey” by Derivakat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 22, 2022
11:06 a.m. Robert Ping, 42, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 8:21 p.m. Juan Rodriguez, 26, Mission, TX., leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while never obtaining a license, second offense. Incidents – September 21. 12:22 a.m. Fire alarm sounding at IU Health...
livingnewdeal.org
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
wbiw.com
Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days
BLOOMINGTON – Every Tuesday through October 25 volunteers are needed at the Leonard Springs Nature Park to serve as station facilitators and group leaders for Leonard Springs Nature Days. The next Nature Day is October 18th. Leonard Springs Nature Park is located at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteer...
vincennespbs.org
Bicknell family wins thousands in sweepstake
A Knox County family won a big prize Wednesday. First City News was on site when the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House presented a check to Gregory Robinson of Bicknell. The check was worth around 50,000 dollars. Publishers Clearing House rep Howie Guja says Robinson had applied for many...
wbiw.com
Stained Glass Sunday – An illuminating look at a historic art form
VINCENNES – For hundreds of years, stained glass windows have illuminated churches, serving as decorative and informative artwork, with scenes and motifs exploring religious subjects and themes. On October 9 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., seven historic churches in Vincennes showcase the art form during the Stained Glass...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kelli Kendall
Kelli Kendall, 42, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Born in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Patricia and Jim Rishforth. She married Travis Kendall, and he survives. Kelli was a homemaker and a mother. She enjoyed the outdoors and always let her...
Odon Couple using Halloween decorations for a good cause
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the weather cools and September comes to a close, more and more houses in the community are getting… spooky. As Halloween decorations begin appearing at neighbors’ homes, some of them may be doing more than simply decorating. A number of homes are actually using their decorations to make a difference […]
Comments / 0