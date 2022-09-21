ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged in connection to girl shot at party in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa teenager has been charged in connection to a shooting at a party that injured a girl over the weekend. According to the Webster Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old River McNealy is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person - felon, a class D felony; and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, a serious misdemeanor.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa

(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
DES MOINES, IA
Urbandale, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Urbandale, IA
WHO 13

Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Altoona chase

ALTOONA, Iowa – A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police were called […]
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny school district addresses postgame celebration investigation

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Southeast Polk High Schools are addressing alocker room celebration that apparently got out of hand. Video on social media shows some Ankeny football players with damaged lockers at Southeast Polk. The video shows what appears to be players with locker doors ripped off from their hinges and an adult hitting a locker with his fist.
ANKENY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines seeks help to stop crime in the Court Ave District

DES MOINES, Iowa — Too many shootings, stabbings, and heated scuffles. Now, there's a new push to make Court Avenue safe. The entertainment district has been plagued with those problems in recent months. “You always get a little nervous, especially when you have friends in the area and hopefully...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police investigating shots fired near East High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after receiving multiple calls about gunshots being heard near East High School Tuesday morning. The reports came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. about gunshots heard in the area of E. 13th Street and Walker Street, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in teenage party shooting that injured one

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A male teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting a female teenager at a late night party. On Friday deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a party with teenagers. When they arrived they encountered a large number of juveniles fleeing the scene. Officers later discovered […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify suspect in Court Avenue stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified a suspect in astabbing investigation on Court Avenue. The incident happened on Sept. 9. Teathloach Bilim, 24, has numerous active felony warrants, including drug and firearms charges. If you have any information on this person's identity, please call police at...
DES MOINES, IA
Mix 97-3

There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases

Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
IOWA STATE
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
KCRG.com

Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation

A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA

