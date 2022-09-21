Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police investigate after situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police told KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen charged in connection to girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa teenager has been charged in connection to a shooting at a party that injured a girl over the weekend. According to the Webster Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old River McNealy is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person - felon, a class D felony; and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, a serious misdemeanor.
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Altoona chase
ALTOONA, Iowa – A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police were called […]
KCCI.com
Ankeny school district addresses postgame celebration investigation
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Southeast Polk High Schools are addressing alocker room celebration that apparently got out of hand. Video on social media shows some Ankeny football players with damaged lockers at Southeast Polk. The video shows what appears to be players with locker doors ripped off from their hinges and an adult hitting a locker with his fist.
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
KCCI.com
Des Moines seeks help to stop crime in the Court Ave District
DES MOINES, Iowa — Too many shootings, stabbings, and heated scuffles. Now, there's a new push to make Court Avenue safe. The entertainment district has been plagued with those problems in recent months. “You always get a little nervous, especially when you have friends in the area and hopefully...
Police investigating shots fired near East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after receiving multiple calls about gunshots being heard near East High School Tuesday morning. The reports came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. about gunshots heard in the area of E. 13th Street and Walker Street, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
Arrest made in teenage party shooting that injured one
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A male teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting a female teenager at a late night party. On Friday deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a party with teenagers. When they arrived they encountered a large number of juveniles fleeing the scene. Officers later discovered […]
KCCI.com
Police identify suspect in Court Avenue stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified a suspect in astabbing investigation on Court Avenue. The incident happened on Sept. 9. Teathloach Bilim, 24, has numerous active felony warrants, including drug and firearms charges. If you have any information on this person's identity, please call police at...
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
KCCI.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
KCRG.com
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
Increases in panhandlers, pedestrian involved accidents could be linked
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just last week at the Des Moines City Council meeting, a business owner aired out her concerns with the homeless population in the metro. The Des Moines Police Department said the amount of calls its received this year for panhandlers has gone through the roof. “Based on the feedback that we […]
iowa.media
Broadlawns DEI Chief also used West Des Moines council position to punish First Amendment exercise in 2021
On Monday we presented in great detail how Broadlawns Medical Center punished a Christian ministry due to the ministry’s religious beliefs. At the center of the decision to terminate the contract between Freedom Blend Coffee and Broadlawns Medical Center — a government entity — was a woman called Renee Hardman.
UI student first AFROTC cadet allowed to wear Sikh garb with military uniform
DES MOINES, Iowa — A University of Iowa student is breaking barriers by becoming the first Air Force ROTC cadet to be granted permission to wear traditional Sikh garb as part of his uniform. Gursharan Virk, a third-year at the University of Iowa studying information assurance, has always wanted to fly, which is why he […]
beeherald.com
Kinnick arrested for leaving scene of fatal 2020 hit and run
EDITOR'S NOTE: Direct quotations from Tina King were taken from a previous interview with the Jefferson Herald in 2021. That story can be found here. The alleged offender of a 2020 hit and run which ended in the death of a local man has been detained. Robert Kinnick, 74, of...
KCCI.com
Party promoter speaks out after X-rated video inside Shag's goes viral
DES MOINES, Iowa — A video taken from inside Shag's nightclub on Court Avenue appears to show women partially naked, engaging in sexual acts. KCCI can't show the video because it's too explicit for TV, but for the first time, we're hearing from someone who was there that night.
