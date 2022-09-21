ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen Park, IL

CBS Philly

Lottery officials: 2 people claimed $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot from ticket sold near Chicago

CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Lottery officials say two people claimed a $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot after ticket was sold near Chicago in July. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway located in Des Plaines, according to the website. A $1 million winning ticket was also sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350.  For comparison, you have about a 1 in 2 million chance of getting attacked by a bear, according to the National Park Service.The winner can choose to take installment payments or a $747 million lump sum option – which comes out to $523 million after taxes. The location where the winning ticket was sold will receive a cash bonus of $500,000. The drawing was the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S., according to the Illinois Lottery.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Winners Of Illinois’ $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Have Come Forward

After the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at a suburban gas station in Des Plaines, many were left wondering who exactly won the jackpot. Now, the individuals have come to claim their prize– but are choosing to remain anonymous. What we do know is that the prize was shared by two individuals who agreed to split the prize if they won. The Illinois Lottery said in a statement that “the winners wish to remain anonymous.” The Illinois Lottery is not able to share any information about the winners– but did mention that they are over the moon with their Mega Millions win.  The Illinois Lottery allows winners to request anonymity if the prize is greater than $250,000, which definitely applies in this case.
DES PLAINES, IL
