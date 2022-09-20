Read full article on original website
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
US Seeks Diplomacy With North Korea As Kim Jong-Un Enacts Law To Use Nuclear Arms, Including Preemptive Strikes
Hours after Kim Jong-un introduced a new law that officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect the country, the White House said it is seeking diplomacy with North Korea. What Happened: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, aboard Air Force One, said the U.S. has no...
Biden commits another $2.9 billion to fight world hunger as Russia's invasion of Ukraine takes global toll
(CNN) — The US will provide another $2.9 billion in additional funding to combat global food insecurity, President Joe Biden announced at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. World hunger is expected to rise this year, in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further disrupted supply chains...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee to avoid draft as west says Putin faces ‘major challenges’ to recruit 300,000 – live
Western officials say true target could be higher but significant hurdles remain to mobilise stated target of 300,000
Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South
When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body -- an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise. "Seoul has to take a realistic approach when dealing with the North," said Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies.
Voice of America
Biden Condemns Russia’s War Before UN as Putin Escalates Threats
US President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations as the Russian president significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. White House Correspondent Anita Powell, who is traveling with Biden, reports from New York.
Voice of America
Ukraine Takes on Urgency at UNGA
United Nations — Russia’s war in Ukraine took on new urgency Wednesday at the gathering of the U.N. General Assembly, following a major escalation from President Vladimir Putin. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia...
Voice of America
Experts: Putin’s Mobilization Breaks Pact with Russian People
Top US officials are calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to mobilize 300,000 Russian troops to fight in Ukraine a sign of weakness that could increase opposition to the conflict inside his own country. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
EU Pledges Military Support for Ukraine, Considers New Russian Sanctions
European Union foreign ministers have agreed to bolster their military support for Ukraine and study a new package of sanctions targeting Russian individuals and certain sectors of the Russian economy. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters late Wednesday after convening a special ministerial meeting in New York that...
Voice of America
Russians Rush for Flights Out After Partial Mobilization Announced
Numerous Russians have rushed to reserve one-way tickets out of the country after President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be...
Voice of America
Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says
Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
Voice of America
North Korea Denies Selling Weapons to Russia
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea on Thursday denied sending weapons to Russia, accusing the United States of spreading rumors about such a sale to tarnish Pyongyang’s image. U.S. officials earlier this month said Russia was in the process of “purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 22
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:15 p.m.: NATO on Thursday condemned Moscow's plans to hold referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and called on all states to reject what it called "Russia's blatant attempts at territorial conquest,” Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Putin Calls Up Reservists after Losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a call-up of military reservists on Wednesday after recent military losses in Ukraine. It is the first mobilization of reservists since the second world war. The move quickly led to a sell-out of plane tickets leaving the country and reportedly brought some demonstrations. Russia has...
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 15-21, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week. The United States slapped Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to hold referendums on four occupied Ukrainian regions to join Russia, which has been widely seen as a prelude to annexation of those territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined diplomats from other countries to call out Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations.
Voice of America
At UN, Security Council Members Reject Putin’s Annexation Plans
United Nations — U.N. Security Council members on Thursday condemned Russia for escalating the war in Ukraine, criticizing its mobilization of more troops and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons. “Every council member should send a clear message that these reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately,”...
