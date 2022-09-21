ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

Gavin Newsom is branded a hypocrite for calling DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight 'morally reprehensible' - after he spearheaded program to bus homeless people out of San Francisco

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for harshly criticizing migrant transports from Texas and Florida, despite previously running his own initiative to bus homeless people away from San Francisco. Newsom, a Democrat, engaged in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after last week's...
The Independent

Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights

More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
Fox News

'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
CBS Boston

State lawmakers say migrants brought to Martha's Vineyard may have had rights violated

MARTHA'S VINEYARD - State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representative Dylan Fernandes have sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland asking for an immediate investigation into anyone who was involved in bringing migrants to Martha's Vineyard.The letter says they believe the migrants were "misled and had their rights violated."The 50 migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis."No one we spoke with knew they were being flown to Martha's Vineyard," the letter said. Additionally, it noted that most of the migrants had begun the process of seeking asylum. "To our understanding, they were not in violation of federal immigration law," Cyr and Fernandes wrote.Some are now staying at Joint Base Cape Cod while others have been reunited with family in different states.A group of Venezuelan migrants on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials who took credit for flying them to Martha's Vineyard, alleging that they were lured onto flights through gifts and false offers of jobs and services.  Attorney General for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins received a copy of the letter.
MilitaryTimes

Migrants in Martha’s Vineyard given shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod

The 48 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been given a safe haven at Joint Base Cape Cod, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. “On Friday, September 16, the Commonwealth offered the migrants a voluntary transition from...
