‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Two buses carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday just days after Harris insisted the border is secure. Two planes full of illegal immigrants also arrived in the elite Martha’s Vineyard after departing Florida on Wednesday.
Gavin Newsom is branded a hypocrite for calling DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight 'morally reprehensible' - after he spearheaded program to bus homeless people out of San Francisco
California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for harshly criticizing migrant transports from Texas and Florida, despite previously running his own initiative to bus homeless people away from San Francisco. Newsom, a Democrat, engaged in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after last week's...
Slate
The Fake Pamphlet Given to Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Is Very Funny and Also Possibly Criminal Evidence
On Wednesday, two planes chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported about 50 asylum-seeking individuals from San Antonio, near where they had crossed the Mexican border, to Martha’s Vineyard, the high-end vacation destination off the coast of Massachusetts. The members of the group reportedly originated from Colombia and Venezuela,...
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'
"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of the state’s new program.
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?
The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
Ron DeSantis' Team Says Martha's Vineyard Could See Thousands More Migrants
Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw has challenged the tiny Massachusetts island to take in thousands more migrants.
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
‘Easy pickings’: In Texas town where Martha’s Vineyard ordeal began, few options for migrants
The journey to Martha’s Vineyard began in Eagle Pass.
Lawmakers who represent Martha's Vineyard says they've gotten death threats for supporting the migrants flown there by DeSantis
"You should see my inbox right now and how ugly it is," Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes told WGBH's Greater Boston.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis
Attorneys for Civil Rights filed a federal civil rights class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Lawmakers, attorneys threatened after aiding Martha's Vineyard migrants
Days after nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants were dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard, state legislators and attorneys who first aided the asylum seekers are receiving death threats. Why it matters: Tense debates over immigration policy have escalated in Massachusetts. What’s happening: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken responsibility for flying...
Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard calls for federal investigation
A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into the legality of Florida officials sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green speaks with Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who is calling for federal prosecutors to take action.
State lawmakers say migrants brought to Martha's Vineyard may have had rights violated
MARTHA'S VINEYARD - State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representative Dylan Fernandes have sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland asking for an immediate investigation into anyone who was involved in bringing migrants to Martha's Vineyard.The letter says they believe the migrants were "misled and had their rights violated."The 50 migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis."No one we spoke with knew they were being flown to Martha's Vineyard," the letter said. Additionally, it noted that most of the migrants had begun the process of seeking asylum. "To our understanding, they were not in violation of federal immigration law," Cyr and Fernandes wrote.Some are now staying at Joint Base Cape Cod while others have been reunited with family in different states.A group of Venezuelan migrants on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials who took credit for flying them to Martha's Vineyard, alleging that they were lured onto flights through gifts and false offers of jobs and services. Attorney General for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins received a copy of the letter.
MilitaryTimes
Migrants in Martha’s Vineyard given shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod
The 48 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been given a safe haven at Joint Base Cape Cod, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. “On Friday, September 16, the Commonwealth offered the migrants a voluntary transition from...
