ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada pushes to end Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository once and for all

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTC73_0i3a00Bz00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unfunded “zombie-like” federal plan to store radioactive waste in Nevada is the target of new actions announced Tuesday intended to permanently end the effort.

The Yucca Mountain project was created in 1987 as politicians forced through legislation designating a Nevada site to receive other states’ nuclear waste. After scientific analysis showed the project was ill-conceived, Yucca Mountain was shelved when funding was taken away and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing process was halted.

Yucca Mountain is about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The move to permanently kill Yucca Mountain was announced in a flurry of news releases from Democratic state and federal officials who face election challenges in November. News releases came from the state offices of Gov. Steve Sisolak and Attorney Gen. Aaron D. Ford as well as the offices of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus.

Sisolak’s Office describes the opposition to Yucca Mountain as bipartisan, citing the objections of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Bilbray, who died last year.

The state also created a website to help educate Nevadans who live in Southern Nevada but are unaware of the 45-year history of the Yucca Mountain project. The website features articles and video segments explaining the history and the faults with the project. Issues including groundwater and transportation of waste are highlighted on the website, and the timeline of events is presented.

According to the legal motion, “Uncertainty over whether deadly high-level radioactive waste will be shipped through and placed in Nevada, against its will, has loomed over Nevada’s citizens and economy for 35 years. … Nevada believes strongly that the time has come to put this long-dormant and unproven Federal project out of its misery so that Nevada can devote its attention and resources to other matters and the United States can move on to consider other more viable solutions for the disposal of high-level radioactive waste.”

FILED-2022-09-20-Request-to-Lift-Suspension-of-Adj-Prg-for-Limited-Purpose Download

The motion describes the Yucca Mountain repository as “an unfunded zombie-like federal project that has staggered around the halls of Congress begging for appropriations for more than a decade with no success.”

The motion seeks to reopen the licensing process on a limited basis so three motions for summary disposition can be heard — motions the state now sees as slam-dunk victories:

  • The Yucca Mountain licensing application does not explicitly consider climate change.
  • The U.S. Department of Energy’s failure to comply with requirements for land ownership and control of the repository site.
  • Failure to address risks of aircraft crashes (DOE and NRC staff relied on U.S. Air Force documents that don’t exist.

The state contends that if the motions are approved, it will put an end to the project. And even if the application is not formally rejected, the motions “would make it eminently clear that the application as filed and docketed cannot be granted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Governor Sisolak Announces Prescription Discount Card for Nevadans

On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free prescription drug discount card for all Nevadans called ArrayRx. All Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income. The governor's office says using the digital card can help Nevadans save up to 80% on...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

I’m a lifelong Republican, and I’m supporting Democrat Cisco Aguilar

This opinion column was submitted by Kristopher Dahir, a Sparks city councilmember, pastor and former Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state. A strong electoral system is one of the cornerstones of our American democracy, and I have considered it a privilege to exercise my fundamental right to vote since I cast my first ballot more than three decades ago. ...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
KDWN

Drought in Nevada, Western US heats up as a Senate campaign issue

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The consequences of drought and efforts to funnel billions of dollars toward securing water supplies in the West are becoming larger issues in two of the most consequential races for the U.S. Senate. Cities and farmers in Nevada and Arizona are facing cuts as the Colorado River dwindles. Democratic candidates in the two states are tapping a last-minute win in Congress that included drought-relief funding in hopes of attracting voters. It’s unclear whether their efforts will pay off in November as historic inflation and other economic concerns take center stage. Dry conditions and water supplies have historically played little to no role in campaign ads in the West.
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots

A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday.  “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
NYE COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Dina Titus
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada Assembly Ways and Means committee requests bill to audit CCSD

(The Center Square) – The Nevada Assembly Committee on Ways and Means submitted a bill draft request for a legislative audit of the Clark County School District. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, a Las Vegas Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, filed the request to be considered once the next legislative session begins on Feb. 6th, 2023.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Waste#Southern Nevada#Democratic#Sisolak#Republican
Reno-Gazette Journal

Who will nonpartisan and independent Nevadans vote for?

"Memo from the Middle" is an opinion column written by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey, a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016. Who will the growing number of nonpartisan and increasingly independent-minded Nevadans vote for in November? Candidates from the two traditional political parties, for the most part — unless they vent their frustration by choosing the nonsensical option of voting for “none of the above.”       ...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

All Nevadans now eligible for discount card for prescription drugs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free digital car Thursday that promises to help Nevadans save up to 80% on certain prescription medications. During the governor’s State of the State address in February, he announced Nevada would be joining Oregon and Washington in a Drug Consortium to reduce prescription drug costs.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada Wild Horses Killed, $10K Reward Offered

Nevada is a great place to see wild various types of wildlife, including wild horses. In fact, we have the highest population of wild horses and burros in the nation. If you travel to the high desert parts of northwestern Nevada, you’re bound to run into some. But it is in eastern Nevada where the wild horses have most recently been in danger. Earlier this year, Nevada state authorities from the Bureau of Land Management put out a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect. An unknown person or persons shot five wild horses in Nevada about 70 miles east of the Utah border. The shooting happened in November 2021 and no leads have been found yet. The bureau raised the reward recently to ten thousand dollars as authorities get more desperate for any information.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
knpr

Nevada's largest powwow a hub for shared Indigenous culture, arts

Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy