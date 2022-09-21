ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Parish, LA

Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Authorities Issue Report On Lockdown Of 3 Lake Charles Schools

Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, released a statement regarding an incident that led to three schools in Lake Charles being locked down on Tuesday afternoon. Vicent reports a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were involved in a fight at 1:15 pm at Washington-Marion High School. Witnesses reported they heard someone say something about a gun. Vicent said two students that were fighting had been suspended earlier that day because of a previous fight. Witnesses said there was another juvenile on the scene that did not attend Washington. This person was not involved in the fight and reportedly was a former student of LaGrange High School student. That juvenile according to the authorities was reportedly in possession of brass knuckles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Two teens arrested after fight at Washington-Marion

Two teenagers were arrested just before classes ended Tuesday afternoon at Washington-Marion High School. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said during a fight at the school between two students, witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun. One of the students involved in the fight — along with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

