Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities Issue Report On Lockdown Of 3 Lake Charles Schools
Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, released a statement regarding an incident that led to three schools in Lake Charles being locked down on Tuesday afternoon. Vicent reports a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were involved in a fight at 1:15 pm at Washington-Marion High School. Witnesses reported they heard someone say something about a gun. Vicent said two students that were fighting had been suspended earlier that day because of a previous fight. Witnesses said there was another juvenile on the scene that did not attend Washington. This person was not involved in the fight and reportedly was a former student of LaGrange High School student. That juvenile according to the authorities was reportedly in possession of brass knuckles.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 21, 2022, that on September 20, 2022, at around 1:15 p.m., CPSO deputies were notified of an incident at Washington-Marion High School. In the...
Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
