BuzzFeed

I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off

"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
Motley Fool

Declined for a Credit Card? Credit Karma Might Owe You Cash

Being rejected may actually pay off. Some consumers who applied for credit cards because Credit Karma told them they were "preapproved" were rejected by the issuer. This behavior was called out by the FTC and Credit Karma agreed to a $3 million fine. These users may be eligible for reimbursement...
CNET

Can You Pay Utilities With a Credit Card?

Usually, your heating, electric, cable, internet and water bills prompt payment from your debit card or bank account. But if you're stretched thin one month, or are trying to earn as many points and rewards as possible out of your credit card, paying these bills with plastic might be the right move. Paying a utility bill with. a credit card can give you a few extra weeks to pay off your dues without interest accruing, or some extra points toward your next vacation.
MarketRealist

Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How

More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
Motley Fool

How I Make Sure Refinancing My Mortgage Doesn't Cost Me Money

Refinancing doesn't have to cost more. Refinancing a mortgage can provide significant savings, but sometimes total costs can go up over time. I've made sure this didn't happen when I refinanced by considering my loan term length. I have refinanced my mortgage loan several times since becoming a homeowner over...
The Motley Fool

Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings

IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
Motley Fool

Reddit's Best Tips for New Credit Card Users

A credit card can be a powerful personal finance tool when used responsibly. Getting a credit card can be a smart way to learn how to manage your money while building credit. Reddit forums offer plenty of advice for new credit card users. When used with care, credit cards can...
The Independent

Banking and credit behind majority of complaints made to financial ombudsman

Banking and credit issues attracted the most complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) in the first half of this year.Some 44,200 complaints about banking and credit were received in the first six months of 2022, which was slightly down on 46,220 complaints in the last half of 2021.Within the most recent total, current accounts were behind the most gripes, followed by credit cards.Just over a third (37%) of banking and credit complaints were upheld in consumers’ favour in the first half of this year, which was down compared with 44% of these complaints being upheld in the last six...
