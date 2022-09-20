Read full article on original website
Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa, state officials reported this week. Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the creation of a new state park on Thursday. The Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of South Cumberland State Park, which had become too large to manage as a single park, according to a news release.
David Crowther, 75
David Crowther, formerly of Pleasantville, Pa., born Oct. 12, 1946, went to be with Jesus Sept. 17, 2022. He died peacefully at his beloved home in Laurel Hill, Florida, with good friend, neighbor and caregiver Todd Tucker by his side. He was born to Richard Paul Crowther and Frances V. Spangler Crowther, and was an only child until age 11 when he welcomed a sister, Amy, and two years later a brother, Joe.
Boat flips after recreational shrimp trawl snags; 1 dead
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A 62-year-old man died Thursday and another man was injured after their recreational shrimping skiff overturned in a lake north of New Orleans while he and a friend were out trawling. The trawl snagged around midnight Thursday in Lake Pontchartrain, and the boat overturned while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
WVa officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population. Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false...
