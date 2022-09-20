David Crowther, formerly of Pleasantville, Pa., born Oct. 12, 1946, went to be with Jesus Sept. 17, 2022. He died peacefully at his beloved home in Laurel Hill, Florida, with good friend, neighbor and caregiver Todd Tucker by his side. He was born to Richard Paul Crowther and Frances V. Spangler Crowther, and was an only child until age 11 when he welcomed a sister, Amy, and two years later a brother, Joe.

LAUREL HILL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO