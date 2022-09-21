Eight new albums for you to check out this week, from Philly and Jersey and Texas and Mali. After an XPNFest weekend that still has everyone buzzing, it’s time to welcome the first new albums of Fall 2022. Philadelphia DIY hero Alex G shakes off the sand for his clear and confident ninth album, God Save the Animals (read a review by our Sean Fennell here). With the past several years punctuated by personal and professional struggles and loss, Beth Orton reemerges with her first self-produced album; Weather Alive is a rich blend of atmosphere and rhythm. More than a decade into her reign as ‘Highway Queen,’ Nikki Lane enlists Josh Homme to produce her barnstorming fourth LP, Denim & Diamonds. Guitar worlds collide on Ali, with globetrotting Texas trio Khruangbin supporting Vieux Farka Touré in a tribute to Malian blues patriarch Ali Farka Touré.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO