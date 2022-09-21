ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Giveon Shares New Song for Amsterdam Movie: Listen

Giveon is back with a new song called “Time.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, Taylor Swift, and others. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score for the film. Pemberton is also credited as a producer on the song alongside Jahaan Sweet. Listen to “Time” below.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras on throbbing new single ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up on a new track, ‘Unholy’ – you can listen to it below. The throbbing, synth-heavy collaboration serves as the lead single from Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something Unholy,” its choral hook goes.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Bronx#Blowtorch#Guitar Riffs#Bass Guitar#Shredding#Drug Church#Meat Wave
xpn.org

PRESS PLAY: New Albums out September 23rd!

Eight new albums for you to check out this week, from Philly and Jersey and Texas and Mali. After an XPNFest weekend that still has everyone buzzing, it’s time to welcome the first new albums of Fall 2022. Philadelphia DIY hero Alex G shakes off the sand for his clear and confident ninth album, God Save the Animals (read a review by our Sean Fennell here). With the past several years punctuated by personal and professional struggles and loss, Beth Orton reemerges with her first self-produced album; Weather Alive is a rich blend of atmosphere and rhythm. More than a decade into her reign as ‘Highway Queen,’ Nikki Lane enlists Josh Homme to produce her barnstorming fourth LP, Denim & Diamonds. Guitar worlds collide on Ali, with globetrotting Texas trio Khruangbin supporting Vieux Farka Touré in a tribute to Malian blues patriarch Ali Farka Touré.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Cody Jinks, Clint Black And Ward Davis Team Up For Reimagined Rendition Of Clint’s 1990 Hit “Nothing’s News”

It’s the trio we all truly deserve. In what I think is probably the best new Friday release this week, Cody Jinks, Ward Davis and Clint Black teamed up for a reimagined version of Clint’s 1990 hit “Nothing’s News.” Cody shared the announcement in a post on Instagram, saying he and Ward got the idea to record it one night before a show when they were sitting in Ward’s van listening to some of Clint’s old stuff. And not only […] The post Cody Jinks, Clint Black And Ward Davis Team Up For Reimagined Rendition Of Clint’s 1990 Hit “Nothing’s News” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best

It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
MUSIC
The FADER

The 1975 share new song “All I Need To Hear”

The 1975 have shared “All I Need To Hear," a new song and music video taken from their upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Samuel Bradley directs the new music video, another black-and-white excursion for the pop group. It begins with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy in a mockumentary lens, revisiting a site of the new album's recording and ruminating on the nature of art and his relationship with his bandmates in a very Healy-esque fashion. He then heads inside the studio to perform the new song with his bandmates – the song is a workhorse of blue-eyed soul built for doing the heavy lifting at weddings. Watch above.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy