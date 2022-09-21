ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbery suspects followed to Aliante Casino from Henderson, 1 arrested, sources say

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two suspects robbed a business in Henderson and then ditched their car near the Aliante Casino on the other side of the Las Vegas valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Around 3:30 p.m., the two men, including 38-year-old Sean Lopez, committed an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, Henderson police said.

Henderson police initiated a pursuit, which then was taken over by the Las Vegas Metro police helicopter, police said. It is common for the helicopter to follow suspects in a chase rather than officers on the ground due to the high speeds.

Police were then seen searching the area near the 215 Beltway and Aliante, but the suspects did not appear to be in the actual casino itself, sources said.

After a search of the area, North Las Vegas police, SWAT, and K-9 officers checked manhole covers along a wash and found Lopez. He ran a short distance from police and was then taken into custody at around 7:10 p.m.

The car involved was later located, police said. They believe Lopez was the driver of the car.

Lopez was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Robbery with a deadly weapon
  • Burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon
  • Driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering another person or property
  • False statement to obstruct a public officer

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

