Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a fire in the riverbed near Bonita School in Santa Maria on Wednesday night.
Santa Maria police announced they arrested the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man around midnight Wednesday.
A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria.
