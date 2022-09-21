Firefighters extricated two individuals following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the crash between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The car came to a rest on its side and against a fence, across the street from Motel 6.

