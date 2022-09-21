ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

calcoastnews.com

Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria

A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
SANTA MARIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Juvenile Hurt in Bicycle Crash on Arroyo Grande [Henderson, CA]

1 Injured Following Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on Arroyo Grande. The collision happened at about 6:30 a.m. at 400 North Arroyo Grande near Green Valley High School. According to reports, a child was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a car. Responding paramedics arrived and treated the...
HENDERSON, NV
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Two people extricated after crash on Highway 101 in SLO

Firefighters extricated two individuals following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the crash between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The car came to a rest on its side and against a fence, across the street from Motel 6.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Bob Jones Trail Homeless Camp Removed 09.21.2022

On Monday, as people dried out from the overnight rain, San Luis Obispo police and other city officials removed homeless people living in an encampment off the Bob Jones trail near Los Osos Valley road. The Bob Jones trail is a bicycle and walking trail that connects San Luis with...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Local opposition grows to Dana Reserve housing development in Nipomo

Drive down Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, and you immediately see the signs. "Nipomo, say no, before it's too late, to the Dana Reserve housing development," reads a cascade of cardboard speckling front lawns and sidewalks for blocks. Alison Martinez lives a short distance from Pomeroy. The 23-year resident is leading...
NIPOMO, CA

