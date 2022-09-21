ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One of a Kind, Unique Market Returning to Twin Falls this Month

Twin Falls is one of the best places when it comes to crafts, markets, and selling local products. Multiple markets pop up throughout the year that focus on one-of-a-kind products you can't get anywhere else that are made in the region or the area. A couple of times a year there is a certain market that is put on that offers items you won't find anywhere else and is an event that many anticipate and can't wait to attend. This multi-day event is set to return this month, and you are not going to want to miss it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
City
Albion, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Canal Company to End Water Delivery Oct 14

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls

Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Magic Valley#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel
98.3 The Snake

Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely

The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
JACKPOT, NV
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Premier French Fries Discovered in Hansen

Look closely at the fries in the picture above. From the T and T Café in Hansen. What you're seeing is about as close to perfection as you'll ever get with our Famous Potatoes! It's the seasoning and the perfect timing in the fryer. Timing is a skill. I worked the fries at a booth during the Twin Falls County Fair. It means I'm a novice. From what you see above, nothing in southern Idaho can approach the taste and the texture.
HANSEN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Medical Camp Under Construction in Camas County

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A dozen new cabins designed specifically to accommodate Idaho children dealing with medical challenges are set to be built near Fairfield. Camp Rainbow Gold announced one of the cabins is already standing and will serve as a prototype for the other cabins that will also serve other children and veterans facing health challenges. A group of donors under the direction of Blackrock Homes are joining resources and man hours to build the ADA cabins along with two shower houses at Hidden Paradise for Camp Rainbow Gold. The nonprofit helps families with children experiencing pediatric cancer diagnosis. “To see what Blackrock and this team are doing for us, leaves us speechless,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold CEO/Executive Director in a prepared statement. “Our kids and families are going to think they are glamping—these new cabins are that nice. And to have Blackrock Homes leading with such an incredible donation is really a game changer for Hidden Paradise.” The prototype cabin will be a test to make sure the facility meets the needs of other groups like the Epilepsy Foundation, Camp Kesem, and others. Hidden Paradise is the only camp of its kind in the state, according to Camp Rainbow Gold.
CAMAS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

It was a day of celebration for Hollister Elementary School

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the summer, KMVT reported on the Hollister Elementary School needing additional teachers to remain open for the 2022-23 school year. And today, the community celebrated the school and its continuing legacy. A parade through Main Street in Hollister brought the community together to celebrate...
HOLLISTER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Land Purchase Approved for Magic Valley Research Dairy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The University of Idaho can move forward with the purchase of land that will serve as the center for a research dairy in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) made up of the governor and other state elected officials, gave the University of Idaho (UI) the go-ahead to purchase land near Rupert for the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The approval will allow UI to purchase 638 million acres for the experimental and research dairy which will include funding for a state-of-the-art milking barn and hold up to 2,000 dairy cows. “Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said U of I President C. Scott Green in a prepared statement. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.” President Green added that the CAFE will be eligible for grant funding for research. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, funds from the sale of the onld Agricultural College endowment land near Caldwell, $23,250,000, will be used to purchase the land in the Magic Valley. The CAFE has already received upwards of $8.5 million in donations from the industry.
RUPERT, ID
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hansen Bridge Blocked

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy