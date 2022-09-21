ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 Central Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trayvion Deshawn Caro, 23, accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 murder of Matthew Pickett, 30. According to court records and information provided by the Lubbock Police Department, the shooting occurred on March 9,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Three indicted after Lubbock child found wandering in 100+ heat

LUBBOCK, Texas— The three people arrested in July after a child was found walking in a parking lot unsupervised on a 100+ degree day were indicted on Tuesday, according to court documents. Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with Child...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges

We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
LUBBOCK, TX
Brandon Davis
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man charged with aggravated assault against disabled girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Ford of Lubbock was charged with injury to a disabled individual by a Grand Jury after striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on July 7 of this year. According to the police report, LPD responded to the 2500 block of 33rd street in reference...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Terry County Sheriffs Department Comes Out With A New Program

The Terry County Sheriff’s Department is coming out with a new program to help out the community and to rehabilitate inmates in the County Jail. Sheriff Tim Click started the Outside Working Inmate Program that helps Inmates that have minor offenses or have been assigned to County Jail. The main objective of this program is to not only rehabilitate the inmates but to also help out the community. Sheriff Click had this to say, “This program that I have created is for inmates that have been convicted, to do County Jail time for minor offenses. They can come out to work and get time reduced off their sentence as well as providing a service to the community. The whole point of the program is to rehabilitate them and we are helping them on how to learn to conduct a tractor because we live in West Texas and everybody has a tractor and farmers always need a tractor driver. This could give them training and experience on a tractor so that when they get out they can potentially find a job on a farm or around that profession. We will be working on any city or county owned properties that the County maintains along with the cemeteries so we will help where help is need or if anyone wants our help”.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades has died. Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, an activist, advocate, and leader. He is the father to current Lubbock City Council member Sheila...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

Lubbock City Council recognizes ‘555 Foundation’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “555 Foundation” was recognized by the Lubbock City Council for its work to protect the city’s first responders in a special session today. Mark Hill, the father of the late firefighter Eric Hill, accepted the honor. Lieutenant Eric Hill died in January...
LUBBOCK, TX

