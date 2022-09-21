Read full article on original website
Burglar shot by owner, Central Lubbock Wednesday night deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday night, Joe Anthony Flores, 27, was shot and killed, according to Lubbock Police, after attempting to burglarize a building in the 1500 block of 50th Street. When the building owner approached Flores, the two got into a fight and the owner shot Flores. Officers were called to the scene around […]
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
T.J. Patterson impacted inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 1984 to 2004 T.J. Patterson was a councilman for District 2. Even after, he never stopped serving the Lubbock community. Starting in 1989, he provided some Christmas spirit for inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center. “Made that a tradition to go out, you know,...
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 Central Lubbock murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — Trayvion Deshawn Caro, 23, accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 murder of Matthew Pickett, 30. According to court records and information provided by the Lubbock Police Department, the shooting occurred on March 9,...
LPD searching for suspect that struck pedestrian with vehicle outside of bar
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash in August. According to a police report, police were called to the 5200 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway at 6:24 p.m. on August 25. An off-duty employee at a cocktail bar […]
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
Three indicted after Lubbock child found wandering in 100+ heat
LUBBOCK, Texas— The three people arrested in July after a child was found walking in a parking lot unsupervised on a 100+ degree day were indicted on Tuesday, according to court documents. Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with Child...
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update
Police identified the victim as Mary Balderas, and the driver as Kotton Bednarz, 18.
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
Man charged with aggravated assault against disabled girlfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Ford of Lubbock was charged with injury to a disabled individual by a Grand Jury after striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on July 7 of this year. According to the police report, LPD responded to the 2500 block of 33rd street in reference...
Lubbock family thinks they know who killed 13-year-old Veronica Taylor
LUBBOCK, Texas — 35 years after 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was brutally assaulted, strangled and murdered in Lubbock County, her family said on Friday they think they know who killed her and are desperate for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to act. “My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it and he […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
One seriously hurt after pedestrian crash in downtown Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle and a pedestrian near Texas Avenue and Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Updated Story: Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update LPD said the call came in at 3:12 p.m. One person was taken […]
KCBD Investigates the County Canine Crisis: Elected officials weigh in on animals being dumped in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have an update on our County Canine Crisis investigation. Since our first report, viewers flooded our newsroom with similar stories of dogs being dumped all over the South Plains. Shannon Stark lives in Lubbock County and said there are nearly a dozen dogs roaming around...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Terry County Sheriffs Department Comes Out With A New Program
The Terry County Sheriff’s Department is coming out with a new program to help out the community and to rehabilitate inmates in the County Jail. Sheriff Tim Click started the Outside Working Inmate Program that helps Inmates that have minor offenses or have been assigned to County Jail. The main objective of this program is to not only rehabilitate the inmates but to also help out the community. Sheriff Click had this to say, “This program that I have created is for inmates that have been convicted, to do County Jail time for minor offenses. They can come out to work and get time reduced off their sentence as well as providing a service to the community. The whole point of the program is to rehabilitate them and we are helping them on how to learn to conduct a tractor because we live in West Texas and everybody has a tractor and farmers always need a tractor driver. This could give them training and experience on a tractor so that when they get out they can potentially find a job on a farm or around that profession. We will be working on any city or county owned properties that the County maintains along with the cemeteries so we will help where help is need or if anyone wants our help”.
Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades has died. Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, an activist, advocate, and leader. He is the father to current Lubbock City Council member Sheila...
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
Lubbock City Council recognizes ‘555 Foundation’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “555 Foundation” was recognized by the Lubbock City Council for its work to protect the city’s first responders in a special session today. Mark Hill, the father of the late firefighter Eric Hill, accepted the honor. Lieutenant Eric Hill died in January...
