ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth

By Jennifer Shutt
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ushf_0i3ZzKGx00

U.S. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 20, on her legislation to make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youth. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — Conservative Republicans gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to commit to bringing legislation to the floor that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youth, should the GOP take control of the U.S. House following the November midterm elections.

“How on earth can this be happening in America? It’s hard to even understand,” said Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the main sponsor of the bill, referring to gender-affirming medical treatments sometimes used by transgender and nonbinary people, including minors.

The group touted the bill’s 37 GOP co-sponsors in the House, though that number is less than 10% of the chamber’s members, far short of the backing it would need to move on to the U.S. Senate even if Republicans take control of the House.

Greene’s office said the co-sponsors include Jim Banks of Indiana; Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds and Greg Steube of Florida; Clay Higgins of Louisiana; Andrew Clyde and Barry Loudermilk of Georgia; Diana Harshbarger and Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee; Paul Gosar of Arizona; Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn of Colorado; Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin; Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina; Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey; Fred Keller, Dan Meuser and Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania; Matt Rosendale of Montana; Vicky Hartzler of Missouri; and Tracey Mann of Kansas.

State actions

Conservative Republicans across the country have been seizing on the issue of gender-affirming care for transgender youth and attempting to limit it. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation , “numerous states have implemented or considered actions aimed at limiting LGBTQ+ youth access to gender-affirming health care,” and some have enacted restrictions. The foundation says that 15 states in 2022 are considering 25 similar bills.

Numerous medical organizations, including the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and American Osteopathic Association have voiced opposition t o laws restricting gender-affirming care.

Lee Savio Beers, American Academy of Pediatrics president in 2021, said in a statement this year that it’s “critically important for every child to have access to quality, comprehensive and evidence-based care—transgender and gender-diverse youth are no exception.”

“As pediatricians, we will continue to speak up and advocate for our patients. We also want transgender and gender-diverse youth to know that not only do we care for them, we care about them, we value them and we will do all we can to ensure they have access to the care they need and deserve,” Beers added.

A federal appeals court in August upheld an injunction blocking Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender children, the Arkansas Advocate reported.

Felony for gender-affirming care

The legislation proposed in the U.S. House would make it a felony to perform more than a dozen gender-affirming medical procedures on someone under the age of 18 and would allow people who had that care as minors to file a civil lawsuit against each person who provided that care.

The legislation would also prevent federal dollars from going to gender-affirming care and would bar any federal employee from performing such a procedure, or procedures.

Higher education institutions would be prevented from offering instruction in gender-affirming care.

The measure includes exceptions for people who don’t have “normal sex chromosome structure, sex steroid hormone production, or sex steroid hormone action” as well as people with “both ovarian and testicular tissue,” the bill text says.

Anyone experiencing a disease, disorder, infection, or injury related to a previous gender-affirming procedure would be allowed to get care under the bill’s provisions.

There’s also an exception for anyone with a physical disorder, physical injury, or physical illness who would experience “imminent danger of death or impairment of a major bodily function” without one of the procedures or treatments.

Unlikely Senate passage

The bill is unlikely to get past the U.S. Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster even if Republicans take back that chamber following November’s midterm elections and the bill is able to pass the U.S. House. And the legislation would be certain to face a veto from President Joe Biden, who in June signed an executive order that seeks to safeguard LGBTQ+ health care.

The House GOP measure includes the phrase “gender-affirming” nearly 50 times throughout the bill text and Greene used the phrase on Tuesday before arguing that type of care doesn’t truly exist.

“States like California, Washington, New York and other Democrat controlled states want to fast track kids and tell parents they have no right to take away their children’s desire for gender-affirming care. There’s no such thing as gender-affirming care,” Greene said.

Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican and a co-sponsor, questioned why more members of Congress weren’t at the press conference to support the legislation.

“Why wouldn’t every member of Congress be here?” Good asked.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
City
Madison, GA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

If anti-trans lawmakers got their way, I might not be alive today

This commentary originally appeared in the Daily Montanan. In states across the country, small-minded lawmakers are pushing cruel, vicious new bills targeting transgender children. These bills threaten to ban everything from medical care to even acknowledging the existence of trans people in the classroom. Many threaten parents and medical providers with prosecution. And all of […] The post If anti-trans lawmakers got their way, I might not be alive today appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Clay Higgins
Person
Glenn Grothman
The Intercept

Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care

A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

Should students be allowed to begin gender transition without parental consent? Two Virginia mothers weigh in

Two Virginia mothers shared their opposing views on whether teachers should allow students to take steps toward transitioning genders without parental consent. Fairfax County Public Schools, where the two moms send their children, issued training materials for teachers indicating that students can change their names and pronouns on school documents without parental consent, and can use the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their chosen gender. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently updated model policies that say schools should restrict students to programs and bathrooms that align with their biological sex, though the Virginia Republican's orders are likely to face legal challenges.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

GOP launches Hispanic Heritage Month ad campaign

The Republican Party on Friday is launching a five-figure ad buy celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, targeting Latino voters in key battleground states. The Republican National Committee (RNC) will buy print, radio, television and digital ads in Hispanic newspapers and radio stations and on TV stations in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas and…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Transgender Children#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Gop#Conservative#Republicans#The U S House#The U S Senate#Jim Banks Of Indiana#Nort
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho federal judge partially blocks abortion trigger ban

District Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted a pause Wednesday on the Idaho law banning nearly all abortions as it applies to emergency care at hospitals, following a challenge by the U.S. Department of Justice. The department argued the law violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The abortion ban becomes effective Thursday, but […] The post Idaho federal judge partially blocks abortion trigger ban appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Transgender Health Care Becomes Target for Wide GOP-Led Rollback

For about a week in May, Alabama had the harshest anti-transgender law in the US. Any doctor that prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy to people under the age of 18 could face felony charges, spend up to 10 years in prison and pay a $15,000 fine. Physicians scrambled to refill their patients’ prescriptions before the law kicked in; parents started contemplating plans to relocate their families out of state.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Montana to comply with court order allowing transgender birth certificate changes without surgery

Montana’s health department on Monday said it would comply with a judge’s ruling that allows transgender people to change their gender on their birth certificates. The announcement came after District Court Judge Michael Moses blocked SB280, a state law passed last year by the Republican-controlled legislature that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates without undergoing surgery.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Anti-abortion groups back Graham's 15-week abortion ban as a 'start'

Anti-abortion organizations are rallying behind legislation introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy nationwide despite some hesitancy in the Republican Party, arguing that it represents a good starting point for federal legislation. Americans United for Life, the National Right to Life Committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Glamour

Abortion Laws by State: A Guide to Where Abortion Has (and Hasn’t) Been Banned

Abortion laws state by state are in flux across the country, as legislators grapple with the legal and political implications of the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling. Some states took steps to protect or expand access after the fall of Roe v. Wade. In others, abortion rights remain in legal limbo. And in at least a dozen states, total or near-total bans have already gone into effect.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
240
Followers
324
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy