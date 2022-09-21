ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

CBS19

Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid

TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
TYLER, TX
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx

CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
TYLER, TX
Marshall, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo School Lunches Under Fire

Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Four Shreveport men indicted on homicide and rape charges

SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the Jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and Andrew...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots)

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots) The following mugshots are violent offenders who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

‘One-stop shop’ daycare center opening soon in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — First Steps Daycare Center opens Monday, Sept. 26 in Tyler. Cirsten Peterson aims to make her new childcare center a one-stop-shop to accommodate all parents and their childcare needs. She offers full-time, part-time, weekend and overnight services. Peterson has always had a passion for childcare, she has been babysitting since she […]
TYLER, TX

