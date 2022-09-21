Read full article on original website
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Kim Maple of Troup is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who returns her family’s safe. Maple says the Liberty brand safe was stolen from her family’s garage between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sept. 12. “I just couldn’t believe that they took our...
2 Longview students accused of making violent threats taken to juvenile detention center
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Pine Tree High School student and Longview ISD Judson Middle School student were arrested Monday after police say they made violent threats at their respective schools. Longview Police said in a statement that an officer at Pine Tree High School was made aware of a...
Smith County, TX Fire Marshal & 2 Others Resign From Their Positions
Usually when you hear about someone "resigning" from their position, we automatically assume something negative happened when in reality, folks get offered better opportunities elsewhere or they have to do what's best for themselves and their families. This is the case when comes to these 3 folks who recently resigned from their positions with Smith County.
Authorities warn of fentanyl being distributed in East Texas
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that fentanyl is being distributed in East Texas and they mentioned how dangerous this drug can be. Fentanyl can be used to treat patients with severe pain, and it can be highly addictive, said officials. This drug affects the central nervous system […]
I Hope Waiters and Waitresses in the Shreveport-Bossier City Area DO NOT Have This Happen TO Them
On the surface this looks like an awesome story… There was a great story this summer about a waitress in Scranton, Pennsylvania who got a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill. The waitress’s name is Mariana Lambert, and it happened in June. She was blown away and said she’d use the money to pay some bills and take her family on a vacation.
Beware of Room 17 in the Historical Jefferson Texas Hotel
I have had friends share creepy stories about the historical hotel. However, none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary stories that have been shared over the years. Last Year I Saw a Video That Left Me Wondering Could This Be the Most Haunted...
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire
Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
2 Longview students arrested for allegedly making ‘threats of violence’ toward schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A middle school and a high school student in Longview were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday after police were made aware of alleged threats made by the students to campuses in the city, officials said. According to Longview Police Department, the allegations were investigated by members […]
Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect
When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
Rusk County Sheriff: It’s baby copperhead season, be watchful
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook Wednesday to remind everyone it’s baby copperhead season. The post explains that copperheads like damp areas, so watch around toys, dog bowls, flower pots, etc. Remember to look before you grab anything outside. One way to identify them is that baby copperheads […]
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
Four Shreveport men indicted on homicide and rape charges
SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the Jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and Andrew...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots)
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots) The following mugshots are violent offenders who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent...
‘One-stop shop’ daycare center opening soon in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — First Steps Daycare Center opens Monday, Sept. 26 in Tyler. Cirsten Peterson aims to make her new childcare center a one-stop-shop to accommodate all parents and their childcare needs. She offers full-time, part-time, weekend and overnight services. Peterson has always had a passion for childcare, she has been babysitting since she […]
