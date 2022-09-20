White Springs, FL Man arrested in MS by Detectives from the Kent County Sheriff's Office in Grand Rapids MI in connection to the 2006 Cold Case Homicide of a Silver City, NM Woman found on I-70 in Frederick County, MD

Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach. Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a...
Man charged in hit-and-run death of WMU student
A Kalamazoo man has been charged with two felonies in the death of a Western Michigan University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
WCTV
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked a group of women, stole a car, and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Madison County into Jefferson County. The sheriff’s office says the man attacked three elderly women Wednesday afternoon...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Police in Mecosta Co. arrest Lake City woman following drug bust
A Lake City woman was arrested last week following a drug bust in Mecosta County's Green Township. It happened September 15th on 19 Mile road. Deputies say following the drug sting they took 34-year old Samantha Kinch into custody on a charge of felony delivery of methamphetamine. She resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol unit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
Florida Sheriff Ordered To Lock Man Up Again After Early Release From Jail
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a decision by the Baker County sheriff to release a man who had served only four days of a 60-day jail sentence. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered Sheriff
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gunfire strikes Lake City house
More than a dozen shots were fired at a Lake City residence on Tuesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to NW Lee Lane to the report of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found three uninjured individuals inside the residence. One person...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CHARGED | Muskegon Co. tow truck driver faces felony charges for defrauding insurance companies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The operations manager for a Muskegon County tow truck company is charged with three counts of insurance fraud after investigators say he overbilled insurance companies for towing cars involved in crashes. Andrew Heykoop, operations manager for Eagle Towing in Muskegon County, is charged with three felony...
Police: Human remains found in Columbia County
Police say the remains were found near the county line of Columbia and Baker counties on a dirt road. Cause of death is currently unknown.
WWMTCw
2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect drove by a Battle Creek home Tuesday morning, shooting and killing a 2-year-old, police said. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, was shot on Cliff Street, near Douglas Street, around 2:20 a.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers marked at least 10 bullet holes in the multi-family home.
WCJB
Meridian job fair sees low turnout in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare leaders have plenty of open job positions to fill as the company expands into different corners of North Central Florida. On Thursday, the provider held a job fair at their Lake City location at 439 SW Michigan St. Chief Human Resource Officer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toddler dies after being shot in Battle Creek drive-by
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday died hours later at a hospital, Battle Creek police said.Kai Rowan Turner was hurt around 2:20 a.m. after someone fired multiple shots into a home and then fled the area in an SUV, police said.Officers called to the scene found the toddle injured and started first aid."Multiple, multiple" shots were fired, Deputy Police Chief Shannon Bagley said. He called the shooting "absolutely horrendous."Kai was the only person hurt, investigators said. They did not believe the boy's family was not the shooter's intended target.Several families live in the house, which is divided into apartments, WOOD-TV reported.
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Did Not Have Authority to Release Man Early Without Judge’s Order, Court Rules
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a decision by the Baker County sheriff to release a man who had served only four days of a 60-day jail sentence. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered Sheriff Scotty Rhoden to return Donald Shrowder to jail to serve the 60-day sentence.
Neighbors hold vigil for toddler shot, killed in Battle Creek
People laid candles, flowers, and stuffed animals in Kai’s honor, but says the best gift would be for someone with information to come forward to police.
Starke's Carolyn Spooner looks back to when she testified in a landmark federal lawsuit, and won
STARKE, Fla — "It was not fair," Carolyn Spooner says. As a winner of First Coast News 12 Who Care Award, Spooner has a message about the rough, and often ugly times when she helped minorities fight for their voting rights. Is she bitter? "No," she says in a...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window. Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200...
Illegal Chop Shop in Lansing, Neighbors concerned about crime
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police finished moving out many of the stolen items that were found at what they call an illegal “chop shop” on Pennsylvania avenue on Monday night. People who live near the house say they are not surprised about yesterday’s bust and one man has recently had his car stolen and […]
WOOD
Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
Comments / 3