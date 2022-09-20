ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

White Springs, FL Man arrested in MS by Detectives from the Kent County Sheriff's Office in Grand Rapids MI in connection to the 2006 Cold Case Homicide of a Silver City, NM Woman found on I-70 in Frederick County, MD

clayconews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Police in Mecosta Co. arrest Lake City woman following drug bust

A Lake City woman was arrested last week following a drug bust in Mecosta County's Green Township. It happened September 15th on 19 Mile road. Deputies say following the drug sting they took 34-year old Samantha Kinch into custody on a charge of felony delivery of methamphetamine. She resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol unit.
LAKE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Frederick County, MD
City
Silver City, NM
City
Pikesville, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Silver City, NM
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
White Springs, FL
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
mycbs4.com

Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired

According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gunfire strikes Lake City house

More than a dozen shots were fired at a Lake City residence on Tuesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to NW Lee Lane to the report of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found three uninjured individuals inside the residence. One person...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Michigan State Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Fl#Nm Woman#Msp Homicide Unit
WWMTCw

2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect drove by a Battle Creek home Tuesday morning, shooting and killing a 2-year-old, police said. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, was shot on Cliff Street, near Douglas Street, around 2:20 a.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers marked at least 10 bullet holes in the multi-family home.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WCJB

Meridian job fair sees low turnout in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare leaders have plenty of open job positions to fill as the company expands into different corners of North Central Florida. On Thursday, the provider held a job fair at their Lake City location at 439 SW Michigan St. Chief Human Resource Officer...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Toddler dies after being shot in Battle Creek drive-by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday died hours later at a hospital, Battle Creek police said.Kai Rowan Turner was hurt around 2:20 a.m. after someone fired multiple shots into a home and then fled the area in an SUV, police said.Officers called to the scene found the toddle injured and started first aid."Multiple, multiple" shots were fired, Deputy Police Chief Shannon Bagley said. He called the shooting "absolutely horrendous."Kai was the only person hurt, investigators said. They did not believe the boy's family was not the shooter's intended target.Several families live in the house, which is divided into apartments, WOOD-TV reported.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window. Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200...
VALDOSTA, GA
WLNS

Illegal Chop Shop in Lansing, Neighbors concerned about crime

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police finished moving out many of the stolen items that were found at what they call an illegal “chop shop” on Pennsylvania avenue on Monday night. People who live near the house say they are not surprised about yesterday’s bust and one man has recently had his car stolen and […]
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
WYOMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy