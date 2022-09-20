ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Colts scrambling to find quick fix for stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor would be driving their offense. Instead, the one-time league MVP and the NFL's defending rushing champ have become headliners on the the league's lowest-scoring teams. Yes, two winless weeks into the season, Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank...
FanSided

Podcast: Looking ahead to Chiefs vs. Colts

On this episode of the podcast, Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner look ahead to the Chiefs’ next road trip to Indianapolis and discuss the latest news. It’s been an interesting start to the week for the Kansas City Chiefs as they turn the corner from a weekend of rest following their Thursday Night Football win over the L.A. Chargers, Now with the Indianapolis Colts in view for another road trip, the Chiefs are wondering how their defense will fare with the loss of playmaking linebacker Willie Gay, Jr.
Larry Brown Sports

Pacers say 1 coveted trade target is off market

The Indiana Pacers appear to be switching off the hot stove for one of their top players. In a radio appearance Wednesday on 1075 The Fan in Indianapolis, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan addressed center Myles Turner’s future with the team. Buchanan said that Turner will not be traded before the start of the coming season and will be on Indiana’s roster on opening night, per veteran NBA writer Marc Stein.
