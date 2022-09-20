Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Chiefs on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are looking to turn the ship around following a poor start to the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. For the first time playing in front of the home crowd, the Colts have a lot to...
Frank Reich Is Already on the Hot Seat Following the Colts’ Winless Start to the 2022 Season
The 2022 NFL season has just begun, but Frank Reich is already staring down the barrel of an ugly situation in Indy. The post Frank Reich Is Already on the Hot Seat Following the Colts’ Winless Start to the 2022 Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them. Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
Colts’ G Danny Pinter the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Chiefs
After two subpar weeks, Pinter will need to step up his game against one of the best defensive tackles in football if the Colts hope to win Sunday.
FOX Sports
Colts scrambling to find quick fix for stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor would be driving their offense. Instead, the one-time league MVP and the NFL's defending rushing champ have become headliners on the the league's lowest-scoring teams. Yes, two winless weeks into the season, Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank...
Jaguars channeling their 'Sacksonville' days as they dominate the Colts
History repeated itself as the Jacksonville Jaguars once again took down the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 4-0 against Frank Reich at home and haven’t lost a to the Colts at home since 2014. The defense was the highlight of the day for the Jaguars, as they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Podcast: Looking ahead to Chiefs vs. Colts
On this episode of the podcast, Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner look ahead to the Chiefs’ next road trip to Indianapolis and discuss the latest news. It’s been an interesting start to the week for the Kansas City Chiefs as they turn the corner from a weekend of rest following their Thursday Night Football win over the L.A. Chargers, Now with the Indianapolis Colts in view for another road trip, the Chiefs are wondering how their defense will fare with the loss of playmaking linebacker Willie Gay, Jr.
Pacers say 1 coveted trade target is off market
The Indiana Pacers appear to be switching off the hot stove for one of their top players. In a radio appearance Wednesday on 1075 The Fan in Indianapolis, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan addressed center Myles Turner’s future with the team. Buchanan said that Turner will not be traded before the start of the coming season and will be on Indiana’s roster on opening night, per veteran NBA writer Marc Stein.
Comments / 2