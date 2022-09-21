ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
Pamplin Media Group

Old Town residents mull lawsuit against Lake Oswego over pickleball

Neighbors are unhappy the city didn't close George Rogers Park courts while looking for alternative locations. Residents of the Old Town neighborhood are lawyering up and considering filing a lawsuit against the city of Lake Oswego for keeping the George Rogers Park pickleball courts open amid a search for alternative sites.
kptv.com

City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
WWEEK

Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform

LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
Portland Tribune

Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24

Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Single Garage Craftsman Home with Luxury Finishes

Perched on one of the most coveted streets in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this thoughtfully designed home packs a lot of amenities into a narrow footprint. The 3,504 sq. ft. house with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath was built by Monogram Custom Homes with design plan from Alan Mascord Design Associates. It features 10 foot coffered ceilings and meticulous craftsmanship. Large French doors and oversized windows bring plenty of natural light in.
