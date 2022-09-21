Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KGW
Neighbors around Laurelhurst Park employ lawyer to force action on homeless camps
The lawyer is employing a novel argument to demand the city clear tents away. This time it’s all about the trees.
Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
KGW
Mayor Wheeler announces plan for Old Town-focused police unit
Old Town’s nightlife has increasingly become one focal point for gun violence in Portland. Business owners think the new plan could make a positive change.
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Council-hopeful Rene Gonzalez fined $77K for violating rules of Portland's small donor program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez is facing $77,140 in fines and penalties for accepting and not reporting a significant discount on campaign office space in downtown Portland. Gonzalez is running against incumbent commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the upcoming November election. Portland's small donor elections...
WWEEK
Chez José, the 35-Year-Old Mexican Eatery in the Burlingame Neighborhood, Is Closing
Chez José, the Mexican eatery that’s been feeding the Burlingame neighborhood for more than three decades, will serve its last fajitas next month. Owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. announced in an email to subscribers that they would close the business Sept. 21. A notice also went up on the restaurant’s website.
Neighbors living near Laurelhurst Park turn to attorney for help clearing homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mike Carulli has lived across the street from Laurelhurst Park for most of his life. He will be the first to say the area isn't as pleasant as it used to be, and he says the homeless camp along Southeast Oak Street is to blame. "Personally,...
‘Humanitarian crisis’: Neighbors concerned Portland church is allowing homeless encampment to grow
Following concerns in a southeast Portland neighborhood that a nearby church's services to the homeless in the area may have impacted a growing encampment, the church is now speaking out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's just been a blessing': Fred Meyer greeter battles cancer with music, faith and friends
PORTLAND, Oregon — Fred Meyer is celebrating its 100th anniversary since opening the first store in downtown Portland in 1922. The largest and busiest of the 130 locations in four states is the Hollywood location in Northeast Portland. The man customers will likely see welcoming them inside during the week has quite a life story.
Pamplin Media Group
Old Town residents mull lawsuit against Lake Oswego over pickleball
Neighbors are unhappy the city didn't close George Rogers Park courts while looking for alternative locations. Residents of the Old Town neighborhood are lawyering up and considering filing a lawsuit against the city of Lake Oswego for keeping the George Rogers Park pickleball courts open amid a search for alternative sites.
kptv.com
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform
LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s been rough’: Portland business owners exasperated over constant vandalism, break-ins
Continued vandalism in Portland leaves business owners having to pick up the pieces.
‘I was dying’: 26-year-old woman describes being homeless and addicted to drugs before finally getting treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 20 people lined up outside Fora Health, a Southeast Portland detox center, early Tuesday morning. Each person suffers from addiction and many of them are homeless. They waited in line hoping there would be a bed for them. After about thirty minutes, a couple walked...
North Portland food cart owner reopens two weeks after damaging fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Julio Mendoza, the owner of Pepe Chile's Taqueria, reopened his food cart two weeks after it was burned to the grown in North Portland. Mendoza has had a food cart in Portland for almost 10 years and was determined to quickly get back to doing what he loves.
'I'm really fearful': Tenants panic amid rent hike at Washougal apartment complex
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Several tenants at a Washougal, Washington apartment complex are facing a steep rent increase, leaving many scrambling for options. On Friday, residents at the Rockwood Terrace Apartments received a lease renewal offer with close to a $400 per month rent increase. That would bring rent to $1,365 a month.
KGW
'He did us a favor': Schnitzer says the Rene Gonzalez campaign fine is a product of downtown Portland vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — In April, real estate mogul and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer met with Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez at Schnitzer's office in downtown Portland. "I said, 'By the way, I've got some vacancy that I've had for two years across the street if you need some office...
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Faces $77,000 Penalty From City Elections Program for Accepting Deeply Discounted Office Space Downtown
The city of Portland’s Small Donors Elections program proposes to penalize City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez for accepting heavily discounted office space downtown from Schnitzer Properties Management and failing to report the discount as a contribution. On Sept. 20, the program’s director, Susan Mottet, issued a penalty notice against...
Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24
Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
idesignarch.com
Beautiful Single Garage Craftsman Home with Luxury Finishes
Perched on one of the most coveted streets in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this thoughtfully designed home packs a lot of amenities into a narrow footprint. The 3,504 sq. ft. house with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath was built by Monogram Custom Homes with design plan from Alan Mascord Design Associates. It features 10 foot coffered ceilings and meticulous craftsmanship. Large French doors and oversized windows bring plenty of natural light in.
Comments / 0