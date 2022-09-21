ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

Good news: Lost cat rings owners' doorbell

They say you'll always find your way back home. This rang true for a lost cat on Long Island named Lily. Lily had been missing for four days soon after the family moved into a new home. According to her owner, Lily has never run away before but her family...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
topdogtips.com

Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?

In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
PETS
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Long Island
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice

That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Man Shares Texts Sent From His Cat Sitter and They're Nothing Short of Epic

Any parent who leaves their little ones with a sitter is going to worry. Pet parents are the same way too. We totally get why. Fur babies or not, they're a parent's whole world world and you just want to make sure they are taken care of. So like us, you might overly check in and ask how your fur baby is doing. But instead of constantly asking, it's time to get a pet sitter who does what we see in this clip.
PETS
radiokenai.com

Lost Male Cat

Location: Diamond Ridge (Belnap) Description: Lost grey-white neutered male tabby cat. Short hair, somewhat lanky with long legs. Light green eyes. Paws, tip of his tail, and lower section of face are white. Will be shy of people he doesn’t know but might respond to his name, Ragnar. Last seen in the Belnap subdivision of Diamond Ridge earlier in the fall. If found or any sightings, please call or text 907 406 9431.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Lost Long Island Cat Returns Home in Hilarious and Unexpected Way

A missing pet is one of the worst things imaginable. You spend hours, days, even weeks searching for them, calling them back home and posting fliers. You would do anything to just have them safely back in your arms. At some point, all you have to do is hope they'll return because believe it or not, it can happen.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
PetsRadar

Cat-hating dog becomes best friends with blind cat and it's too sweet

Self-confessed dog person, Kelsey, never expected to adopt a cat when she was working at an animal shelter, but one such feline convinced her otherwise. Bruno was diagnosed medically blind and was being treated at the animal shelter’s hospital. Unfortunately, Bruno had medical issues and suspected Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) and unlike his siblings, had not found his forever home.
PETS
96.9 WOUR

Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October

If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
ROME, NY
lovemeow.com

Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together

A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
PETS
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
PETS
sparklecat.com

Happy Therapy Cat Visit at the Children’s Hospital

I saw a lot of nice kids at the children’s hospital on this therapy cat visit. My human was at a disadvantage for the first two exam room visits. They spoke no English whatsoever, and she only speaks a smidgen of Spanish. The first kid was a young boy...
PETS
Tree Hugger

Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards

Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
ANIMALS
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy