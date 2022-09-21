Read full article on original website
Healthline
DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
New Injection Could Help Heal Spinal Cord Injuries: Study
Currently, treatment for severe injury is limited by the failure of spinal neurons to regenerate naturally.
Healthline
Overview of Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal cord stimulators, also called dorsal column stimulators, help reduce chronic pain. They’re implanted into your spine to block pain signals from reaching your brain. The field of spinal cord stimulation has increased rapidly in recent years, and now an estimated. spinal cord stimulators are implanted each year. The.
technologynetworks.com
Epigenetic Treatment Supports Spinal Cord Regeneration in Mice
Currently, spinal cord injury does not have any effective treatments. Physical rehabilitation can help patients regain some mobility but, for severe cases, the outcomes are extremely limited by the failure of spinal neurons to regenerate naturally after injury. However, new research led by Professor Simone Di Giovanni and published in...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
The vagus nerve: Your body's communication superhighway
Get to know the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve in the body.
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
Nature.com
Senescence and cancer - role and therapeutic opportunities
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Cellular senescence is a state of stable, terminal cell cycle arrest associated with various macromolecular changes and a hypersecretory, pro-inflammatory phenotype. Entry of cells into senescence can act as a barrier to tumorigenesis and, thus, could in principle constitute a desired outcome for any anticancer therapy. Paradoxically, studies published in the past decade have demonstrated that, in certain conditions and contexts, malignant and non-malignant cells with lastingly persistent senescence can acquire pro-tumorigenic properties. In this Review, we first discuss the major mechanisms involved in the antitumorigenic functions of senescent cells and then consider the cell-intrinsic and cell-extrinsic factors that participate in their switch towards a tumour-promoting role, providing an overview of major translational and emerging clinical findings. Finally, we comprehensively describe various senolytic and senomorphic therapies and their potential to benefit patients with cancer.
Nature.com
Ursolic acid enhances autophagic clearance and ameliorates motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease mice model
Protein aggregation and the abnormal accumulation of aggregates are considered as common mechanisms of neurodegeneration such as Parkinson's disease (PD). Ursolic acid (UA), a natural pentacyclic triterpenoid compound, has shown a protective activity in several experimental models of brain dysfunction through inhibiting oxidative stress and inflammatory responses and suppressing apoptotic signaling in theÂ brain. In this study, we investigated whether UA promoted autophagic clearance of protein aggregates and attenuated the pathology and characteristic symptoms in PD mouse model. Mice were injected with rotenone (1"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) five times per week for 1 or 2 weeks. We showed that rotenone injection induced significant motor deficit and prodromal non-motor symptoms accompanied by a significant dopaminergic neuronal loss and the deposition of aggregated proteins such as p62 and ubiquitin in the substantia nigra and striatum. Co-injection of UA (10"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) ameliorated all the rotenone-induced pathological alterations. In differentiated human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells, two-step treatment with a proteasome inhibitor MG132 (0.25, 2.5"‰Î¼M) induced marked accumulation of ubiquitin and p62 with clear and larger aggresome formation, while UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly attenuated the MG132-induced protein accumulation. Furthermore, we demonstrated that UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagic clearance by promoting autophagic flux in primary neuronal cells and SH-SY5Y cells; UA affected autophagy regulation by increasing the phosphorylation of JNK, which triggered the dissociation of Bcl-2 from Beclin 1. These results suggest that UA could be a promising therapeutic candidate for reducing PD progression from the prodromal stage by regulating abnormal protein accumulation in the brain.
Nature.com
Activated microglia nibbling glycosaminoglycans from spinal cord perineural nets: a new mechanism for neuropathic pain
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 333 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Science,1 Tansley, Khoutorsky et al. unraveled a novel mechanism by which activated microglia can induce pain and pain hypersensitivity. It involves the degradation of perineural nets (PNNs) around neurons in the spinal cord dorsal horn lamina I (Fig. 1).
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
Girl with cystic fibrosis sees symptoms ‘practically vanish’ after taking miracle NHS drug
A young girl with cystic fibrosis whose lungs were functioning at just 67 percent is running around again thanks to a miracle drug recently added to the NHS funding list.Harriet Corr, seven, is regaining her strength after enduring years of coughing fits and a weakened immune system linked to her condition.With her health declining, her mum, Emma Corr, 42, campaigned for seven years for her daughter to be granted access to the drug Orkambi - available in the US.Emma teamed up with a group of parents whose children have cystic fibrosis to lobby the government to get the drug available...
MedicalXpress
Examining the mechanics of brain injuries and their treatment using zebrafish
A group of scientists, which included researchers from the Ural Federal University (UrFU), has developed and successfully tested a new model of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in zebrafish. The use of this model made it possible to simulate TBI and identify molecular targets that are promising for the treatment of neurotraumas and their consequences. This paves the way for preclinical testing of new neuroprotective drugs on zebrafish. An article describing the studies was published in Pharmaceutics.
MedicalXpress
New review elucidates potential contributors to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
The prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), one of the most widespread disorders worldwide, is expected to rise by more than 50% by 2030. Non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), the initial stage of NAFLD, is associated with fat accumulation and, sometimes, mild inflammation. In some cases, NAFL can progress into...
Nature.com
NCOR1 maintains the homeostasis of vascular smooth muscle cells and protects against aortic aneurysm
Phenotypic modulation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) plays critical roles in the pathogenesis of aortic aneurysm (AA). The function of nuclear receptor corepressor1 (NCOR1) in regulation of VSMC phenotype and AA is unclear. Herein, using smooth muscle NCOR1 knockout mice, we demonstrated that smooth muscle NCOR1 deficiency decreased both mRNA and protein levels of contractile genes, impaired stress fibers formation and RhoA pathway activation, reduced synthesis of elastin and collagens, and induced the expression and activity of MMPs, manifesting a switch from contractile to degradative phenotype of VSMCs. NCOR1 modulated VSMC phenotype through 3 different mechanisms. First, NCOR1 deficiency increased acetylated FOXO3a to inhibit the expression of Myocd, which downregulated contractile genes. Second, deletion of NCOR1 derepressed NFAT5 to induce the expression of Rgs1, thus impeding RhoA activation. Third, NCOR1 deficiency increased the expression of Mmp12 and Mmp13 by derepressing ATF3. Finally, a mouse model combined apoE knockout mice with angiotensin II was used to study the role of smooth muscle NCOR1 in the development of AA. The results showed that smooth muscle NCOR1 deficiency increased the incidence of aortic aneurysms and exacerbated medial degeneration in angiotensin II-induced AA mouse model. Collectively, our data illustrated that NCOR1 interacts with FOXO3a, NFAT5, and ATF3 to maintain contractile phenotype of VSMCs and suppress AA development. Manipulation of smooth muscle NCOR1 may be a potential approach for AA treatment.
Nature.com
Macrophage-specific inhibition of the histone demethylase JMJD3 decreases STING and pathologic inflammation in diabetic wound repair
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Macrophage plasticity is critical for normal tissue repair following injury. In pathologic states such as diabetes, macrophage plasticity is impaired, and macrophages remain in a persistent proinflammatory state; however, the reasons for this are unknown. Here, using single-cell RNA sequencing of human diabetic wounds, we identified increased JMJD3 in diabetic wound macrophages, resulting in increased inflammatory gene expression. Mechanistically, we report that in wound healing, JMJD3 directs early macrophage-mediated inflammation via JAK1,3/STAT3 signaling. However, in the diabetic state, we found that IL-6, a cytokine increased in diabetic wound tissue at later time points post-injury, regulates JMJD3 expression in diabetic wound macrophages via the JAK1,3/STAT3 pathway and that this late increase in JMJD3 induces NFÎºB-mediated inflammatory gene transcription in wound macrophages via an H3K27me3 mechanism. Interestingly, RNA sequencing of wound macrophages isolated from mice with JMJD3-deficient myeloid cells (Jmjd3f/fLyz2Cre+) identified that the STING gene (Tmem173) is regulated by JMJD3 in wound macrophages. STING limits inflammatory cytokine production by wound macrophages during healing. However, in diabetic mice, its role changes to limit wound repair and enhance inflammation. This finding is important since STING is associated with chronic inflammation, and we found STING to be elevated in human and murine diabetic wound macrophages at late time points. Finally, we demonstrate that macrophage-specific, nanoparticle inhibition of JMJD3 in diabetic wounds significantly improves diabetic wound repair by decreasing inflammatory cytokines and STING. Taken together, this work highlights the central role of JMJD3 in tissue repair and identifies cell-specific targeting as a viable therapeutic strategy for nonhealing diabetic wounds.
