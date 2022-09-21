Maybe you can remember the days when you were a child and stuck your tongue out to catch droplets of rain, or maybe you have even seen someone do this in the movies. While this might seem like just a fun and silly pastime, did you know that it's possible to collect rainwater for your own personal use? According to Treehugger, this is called "rainwater harvesting," which has many benefits for the environment. By collecting rainwater, erosion in dry environments and flooding in low-lying areas can be reduced. Collecting rainwater also has benefits for the ocean and other natural bodies of water, as stormwater runoff can overwhelm sewage systems and transport pollutants into rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds. Additionally, it could even save you some money on your monthly water bill.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO