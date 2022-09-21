ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Black Enterprise

Racist Policies Leave Black Town Without Water, Residents Use Technology to Develop Water Out of Thin Air

A small, historically Black town in Californiausesg technology to create water out of thin air after racist policies left its water infrastructure outdated and inefficient. KQED reports Allensworth, a farming town in California with a population of about 500 about 60 miles north of Bakersfield, has had several issues with water infrastructure. In February, the town’s water pumps failed and a few months late,r the system broke down again.
POLITICS
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help

The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
AGRICULTURE
techxplore.com

Rooftop solar cells can be a boon for water conservation too

Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, say a pair of Duke University researchers who have done the math. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, they found....
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it

If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
AGRICULTURE
Health Digest

Is It Safe To Collect And Drink Rainwater?

Maybe you can remember the days when you were a child and stuck your tongue out to catch droplets of rain, or maybe you have even seen someone do this in the movies. While this might seem like just a fun and silly pastime, did you know that it's possible to collect rainwater for your own personal use? According to Treehugger, this is called "rainwater harvesting," which has many benefits for the environment. By collecting rainwater, erosion in dry environments and flooding in low-lying areas can be reduced. Collecting rainwater also has benefits for the ocean and other natural bodies of water, as stormwater runoff can overwhelm sewage systems and transport pollutants into rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds. Additionally, it could even save you some money on your monthly water bill.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

This 17-year-old is using fish waste to clean up heavy metal pollution

When she was in seventh grade, Jacqueline Prawira launched a five-year project to design a bio-based alternative to plastic, eventually using upcycled fish-scale waste to make it. Last year, before she became a high school senior, she started using the same material to tackle another problem: how to clean up heavy metals in wastewater.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding

The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
ALASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden announces $1.5B in funding to battle opioid overdoses, support recovery

President Biden on Friday announced that his administration would distribute $1.5 billion to states and territories, including tribal lands, to fund responses to opioid overdoses and support recovery. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will disseminate the funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response and…
U.S. POLITICS
beefmagazine.com

Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Franklin County Free Press

Delta Auto Protect to Pay More than $1.7m in Restitution

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, LLC which did business as Delta Auto Protect, along with its manager Charles Seruya, for violating consumer protection laws. Consumers nationwide purchased vehicle service contracts from Delta Auto, with the understanding that the contract would cover needed repairs. When consumers attempted to get coverage or reimbursement, however, Delta Auto would deny claims and fail to honor their contracts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Grist

Why algae could be a ‘magic crop’ for a drought-stricken world

As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. At first glance, the operations of...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Conversation U.S.

Desalinating seawater sounds easy, but there are cheaper and more sustainable ways to meet people's water needs

Coastal urban centers around the world are urgently looking for new, sustainable water sources as their local supplies become less reliable. In the U.S., the issue is especially pressing in California, which is coping with a record-setting, multidecadal drought. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently released a US$8 billion plan for coping with a shrinking water supply. Along with water conservation, storage and recycling, it includes desalination of more seawater. Ocean desalination, which turns salt water into fresh, clean water, has an intuitive appeal as a water supply strategy for coastal cities. The raw supply of salt water is virtually unlimited and reliable. Ocean...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Benefits of biosolids spread across decades of research

For more than four decades, biosolids have been applied to land and studied by researchers for many useful purposes. Biosolids are a product of the wastewater treatment process. Yes, that means sewage. However, the sewage is treated carefully to ensure it has beneficial properties and is not harmful. Biosolids are...
CHEMISTRY
