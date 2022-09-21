Read full article on original website
Related
Racist Policies Leave Black Town Without Water, Residents Use Technology to Develop Water Out of Thin Air
A small, historically Black town in Californiausesg technology to create water out of thin air after racist policies left its water infrastructure outdated and inefficient. KQED reports Allensworth, a farming town in California with a population of about 500 about 60 miles north of Bakersfield, has had several issues with water infrastructure. In February, the town’s water pumps failed and a few months late,r the system broke down again.
Rural Electric Co-ops Get a ‘Downpayment’ on the Renewable Future
With aging infrastructure, billions of dollars in debt tied to coal plants, and no access to federal tax incentives for renewable energy projects, the electric cooperatives that provide energy to most of rural America have been largely unable to transition away from fossil fuels. “We are just flat out never...
Pa Legislators still getting automatic pay raises, but a bill may stop it
Pennsylvania legislators earn a base pay of $95,432 and earn more than all other state legislators except for California and New York. Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials.
Phys.org
Research links shale gas, legacy energy development to groundwater contamination
Fracking for natural gas in parts of Pennsylvania with a legacy of energy extraction may increase the risk of groundwater contamination, according to a team led by Penn State scientists. The researchers found a potential link between elevated levels of chloride in groundwater and areas where horizontal drilling and fracking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The U.S. will officially phase down HFCs, gases trapping 1,000x more heat than CO2
The Senate is moving to ratify a climate treaty that would formally phase down the use of industrial chemicals found in air conditioners and refrigerators.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help
The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
techxplore.com
Rooftop solar cells can be a boon for water conservation too
Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, say a pair of Duke University researchers who have done the math. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, they found....
As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it
If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Safe To Collect And Drink Rainwater?
Maybe you can remember the days when you were a child and stuck your tongue out to catch droplets of rain, or maybe you have even seen someone do this in the movies. While this might seem like just a fun and silly pastime, did you know that it's possible to collect rainwater for your own personal use? According to Treehugger, this is called "rainwater harvesting," which has many benefits for the environment. By collecting rainwater, erosion in dry environments and flooding in low-lying areas can be reduced. Collecting rainwater also has benefits for the ocean and other natural bodies of water, as stormwater runoff can overwhelm sewage systems and transport pollutants into rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds. Additionally, it could even save you some money on your monthly water bill.
Fast Company
This 17-year-old is using fish waste to clean up heavy metal pollution
When she was in seventh grade, Jacqueline Prawira launched a five-year project to design a bio-based alternative to plastic, eventually using upcycled fish-scale waste to make it. Last year, before she became a high school senior, she started using the same material to tackle another problem: how to clean up heavy metals in wastewater.
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
Pennsylvania: Senator Casey Wants Overdue Surveys of Nursing Homes
Current and former state survey agency officials have reported challenges hiring and retaining surveyors, which affects the frequency and quality of nursing home surveys, as local governments experience broader challenges. : Is Your Wallet Recession-Proof?. Secured Funding. Senator Casey secured a one-time $100 million funding boost for nursing home oversight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Biden announces $1.5B in funding to battle opioid overdoses, support recovery
President Biden on Friday announced that his administration would distribute $1.5 billion to states and territories, including tribal lands, to fund responses to opioid overdoses and support recovery. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will disseminate the funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response and…
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
Delta Auto Protect to Pay More than $1.7m in Restitution
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, LLC which did business as Delta Auto Protect, along with its manager Charles Seruya, for violating consumer protection laws. Consumers nationwide purchased vehicle service contracts from Delta Auto, with the understanding that the contract would cover needed repairs. When consumers attempted to get coverage or reimbursement, however, Delta Auto would deny claims and fail to honor their contracts.
Grist
Why algae could be a ‘magic crop’ for a drought-stricken world
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. At first glance, the operations of...
Desalinating seawater sounds easy, but there are cheaper and more sustainable ways to meet people's water needs
Coastal urban centers around the world are urgently looking for new, sustainable water sources as their local supplies become less reliable. In the U.S., the issue is especially pressing in California, which is coping with a record-setting, multidecadal drought. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently released a US$8 billion plan for coping with a shrinking water supply. Along with water conservation, storage and recycling, it includes desalination of more seawater. Ocean desalination, which turns salt water into fresh, clean water, has an intuitive appeal as a water supply strategy for coastal cities. The raw supply of salt water is virtually unlimited and reliable. Ocean...
PA Gets $25m for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
Pennsylvania will expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure after it received $25 million in federal funds to do so. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the $25.4 million came from November’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation also known as the bipartisan infrastructure law. “Addressing the global threat of climate change...
Phys.org
Benefits of biosolids spread across decades of research
For more than four decades, biosolids have been applied to land and studied by researchers for many useful purposes. Biosolids are a product of the wastewater treatment process. Yes, that means sewage. However, the sewage is treated carefully to ensure it has beneficial properties and is not harmful. Biosolids are...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0