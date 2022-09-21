ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mpN3_0i3ZwFFd00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas said people can now download pre-approved plans for those who want to build an independent living facility next to or attached to a single-family detached dwelling unit.

The city hopes to save owners between $5,000 to $10,000 in designing an additional living unit. These plans are not for garage conversions.

You can find and apply for an Accessory Dwelling Unit here .

You can also contact the City of Salinas for more information at 831-758-7208 or email aduinquiry@ci.salinas.ca.us.

The City of Salinas is hosting an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) workshop series!

Workshop Schedule:

October 6th, 2021 - 6:00 PM Firehouse Recreation Center 1330 E Alisal St, Salinas, CA 93905 This workshop is open to everyone. Bilingual. Childcare will be provided.

October 13th, 2021 - 2:00 PM Salinas City Hall Rotunda 200 Lincoln Ave, Salinas, CA, 93901 This workshop is intended for architects, designers, contractors, and engineers.

October 21st, 2021 – 5:30 PM Online via Zoom Link: bit.ly/ADUSalinas

The post Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
sparkstrib.com

City opens all-abilities playground at the Marina

The new all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina is officially open, making it the city’s second of its kind in Sparks. Located on the northwest corner of the marina at Howard Drive and Lincoln Way, the new All-Abilities Playground features enhanced equipment for people of all abilities and shade structures within a fenced area.
SPARKS, NV
KRON4 News

4 displaced by San Jose apartment fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were displaced after a fire burned an apartment building in San Jose on Thursday, the San Jose Fire Department said. The fire took place at an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of Lexington Drive. SJFD said the fire started in the kitchen of a two-story building […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
SEASIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
KION News Channel 5/46

Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday. The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, The post Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challenges

Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown Santa Cruz. Focused on serving underserved community members, its new River Street office — to be occupied next year — answers members' concerns about access. At the same, the Cruz Hotel, which would be built on the parcel currently occupied by the credit union, could be challenged by upcoming Santa Cruz city ballot Measure O.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Supes eliminate ‘study areas’ to restrict housing

San Benito County supervisors recently decided to restrict new housing in four geographical areas that encompass significant swaths of the county’s unincorporated agricultural, open space or vacant land. But some local residents at the last board meeting decried the move as “political theater,” while voicing their support for two...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwelling#City Hall#Bilingual#Independent Living#Kion Tv#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Accessory Dwelling Units#Adusalinas
KION News Channel 5/46

Forward progress stopped for vegetation fire in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 2:56 PM- CAL FIRE BEU told KION that the fire is holding at two acres currently. Crews are working on completing containment lines around the perimeter. There are no structure threats at this time. CAL FIRE BEU confirmed that the fire started from a vehicle on the side of The post Forward progress stopped for vegetation fire in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.

While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KION News Channel 5/46

Moss Landing substation fire bringing air quality concerns two days later

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been over 48 hours since a fire sparked at the Moss Landing powerplant substation, and things appear normal again. Read more: Highway 1 opened after Tesla-powered PG&E substation fire The harbor is seeing cars in the parking lot again, and whale watchers can enjoy the pastime without concerns for their The post Moss Landing substation fire bringing air quality concerns two days later appeared first on KION546.
MOSS LANDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless kicked out of encampment near San Jose Airport face deadline to move again

SAN JOSE – After being kicked out of an encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport, hundreds of homeless are now living across the street at Columbus Park. But they might not be able to stay at their new location for long."I used to be on the other side over there, but they kicked us all out," said George Villanueva, who lives on Asbury Street at Columbus Park.Villanueva has been living here with his dog Scratch for the last few months. He told KPIX 5 he was offered housing, but likes his freedom, living outside."I haven't seen any trouble except...
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.

In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
SALINAS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Jose drops controversial tiny house plan, but residents near site remain skeptical

AFTER MONTHS OF opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued earlier this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Why renting your pool is illegal in San Jose

Splashing and laughter coming from a neighbor’s swimming pool leaves residents wishing they had their own on a sizzling day. There’s a pool rental service for that, but not in San Jose. Swimply—like Airbnb for swimming pools—developed an app to connect homeowners with those seeking a backyard oasis....
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Family Justice Center planned for King City, to help abuse victims

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV- A Family Justice Center is planned to be opened in July of 2023 to help families that have suffered at the hands of violence in Monterey County. Survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking can get free and confidential support services. No appointments will The post Family Justice Center planned for King City, to help abuse victims appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Santa Clara’s Electrification Rules Now In Effect

Santa Clara’s Reach Codes are now in effect across the city. The City’s new building and transportation requirements surpass California regulations, further accelerating climate action strategies to achieve carbon emissions reductions. The new requirements restrict the use of natural gas and mandate that all new buildings run off electricity as their primary energy source, including electric cooking and space and water heating, with some exceptions. They also require that all new buildings include electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville police investigates fatal crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on S. Green Valley Road between Loma Prieta and Carey Avenue Thursday night. Police said its preliminary investigation indicates a white BMW fatally struck a woman pedestrian before 8:30 p.m. The BMW then crashed into a dark SUV. Police said two The post Watsonville police investigates fatal crash appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy