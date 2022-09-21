SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas said people can now download pre-approved plans for those who want to build an independent living facility next to or attached to a single-family detached dwelling unit.

The city hopes to save owners between $5,000 to $10,000 in designing an additional living unit. These plans are not for garage conversions.

You can find and apply for an Accessory Dwelling Unit here .

You can also contact the City of Salinas for more information at 831-758-7208 or email aduinquiry@ci.salinas.ca.us.

The City of Salinas is hosting an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) workshop series!

Workshop Schedule:

October 6th, 2021 - 6:00 PM Firehouse Recreation Center 1330 E Alisal St, Salinas, CA 93905 This workshop is open to everyone. Bilingual. Childcare will be provided.

October 13th, 2021 - 2:00 PM Salinas City Hall Rotunda 200 Lincoln Ave, Salinas, CA, 93901 This workshop is intended for architects, designers, contractors, and engineers.

October 21st, 2021 – 5:30 PM Online via Zoom Link: bit.ly/ADUSalinas

The post Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units appeared first on KION546 .