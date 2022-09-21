Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 5
West Bloomfield continues to climb among a lot of shuffling in the Metro Detroit football rankings. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
wkar.org
Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
Detroit News
EMU becoming Power Five pain, and it cost a coach his job: 'It does steal some of the joy'
Ypsilanti — Back in early 2015, Eastern Michigan canceled the final two games of a football series with Michigan State for a couple of reasons. One big benefit was money. It eventually traded the two-for-one series with MSU for two away games with Missouri, giving EMU more guaranteed cash. But the other reason was more notable. Then-athletic director Heather Lyke candidly told The Detroit News during a wide-ranging conversation in her office overlooking Rynearson Stadium that the university was concerned about its players suffering injuries against MSU.
Tv20detroit.com
‘There’s nothing left.' After decades of decline, Highland Park fights for a future
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — To tell the story of Highland Park is to tell a tale of two cities. There is the Highland Park that gave birth to the assembly line and forged the middle class, with schools and hospitals and homes that were the envy of the world.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with killing brother, pro boxer Isiah Jones
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing his brother, professional boxer Isiah Jones, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were called at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. When they arrived, they found Jones, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.
The Ring Magazine
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones shot and killed during dispute with family member
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed Monday evening during a dispute with a family member, his trainer Roshawn Jones confirmed to The Ring. The trainer tells The Ring that Jones, whom he is not related to, was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches
DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it. Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.
Thieves Steal Ford Mustangs, Again, From The Flat Rock Assembly Plant
Car thefts continue to plague Ford, with thieves getting away with over a dozen Mustangs last week. It’s the latest in a string of brazen larcenies that have targeted automakers in recent months. Thieves stole 12 to 15 new Mustangs around 2 a.m. on September 13, and police have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
Detroit News
Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
Radio Ink
Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak
Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
Crain's Detroit Business
Grant Gilbert, son of Detroit mortgage mogul, launches a venture of his own
The son of perhaps Detroit's most prominent businessman is going public with a new business venture of his own. Grant Gilbert — the 24-year-old son of mortgage and real estate tycoon Dan Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert, an entrepreneur and philanthropist — said he's in the process of launching Audetorium LLC, a new brand labeling itself as a multimedia company doing "storytelling of people, culture, and moments through various mediums," including print and digital media, events and podcasting.
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
Radio Ink
WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor
Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit. “We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”
HometownLife.com
Diane Roest, South Lyon's devoted Doll House lady and longtime business owner, dies
Diane Roest loved dolls as a little girl. That childhood passion carried over into adulthood as she shared dolls and her joy for toys with the South Lyon community for more than 30 years as the owner of Diane’s Doll House, a downtown anchor. Roest, who had endured several...
See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M
ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
