Ship University schedule update
The Shippensburg University field hockey team’s Sunday home match vs. No. 7 Converse has been postponed. There is currently no makeup date. The two teams are hoping to find a date later in the season to reschedule the contest. For all the latest news and information regarding schedule changes,...
FOX43.com
Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point
YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
Chambersburg, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
iheart.com
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst
Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
local21news.com
Mark Mason resigns as manager of York Revolution
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After nine seasons managing the York Revolution, Mark Mason is calling it quits. The team announced the resignation on Thursday. Mason served four years as the team's pitching coach before taking over as manager. “It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the...
Middletown adapts to life without high school football, takes time to ‘create new traditions’
As Middletown continues to grapple with the fallout of the high school football team hazing incidents and subsequent end to the season, the changes may have also created a rare cultural experiment. As was noted at Tuesday’s night’s school board meeting, the sudden and unanticipated loss of the social monolith...
wtae.com
Charges filed in Pennsylvania high school football team hazing incident
Ten Middletown Area High School students have been charged in connection to hazing allegations by members of the school's football team. The Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said police determined that three students were sexually assaulted in the turf room on Aug. 11 when the students were alone. The incident was captured on video and posted online.
abc27.com
Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland
F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022
William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
CVBA Announces Awards Honoring Young Professionals
This evening the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance hosted the 2022 Young Professional Awards at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle. There were several different categories of awards, including Nonprofit Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, ATHENA Young Professional Award, Rising Star Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Professional Employer of the Year.
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn 1944~2022
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn, 77 of Biglerville, PA passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at his residence. Born December 28th, 1944 in Biglerville, PA. He was the son of the late Raymond G. and Elsie (Noel) Kuhn. Ray graduated in the Class of...
Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022
Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
William E “Barry” Brake Jr. 1932~2022
Mr. William E “Barry” Brake Jr., 90, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday evening, September 13, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born February 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. Brake, Sr. and Margaret E. (Patterson) Sheffler. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022
M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
abc27.com
Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
