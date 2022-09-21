ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Ship University schedule update

The Shippensburg University field hockey team’s Sunday home match vs. No. 7 Converse has been postponed. There is currently no makeup date. The two teams are hoping to find a date later in the season to reschedule the contest. For all the latest news and information regarding schedule changes,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point

YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
YORK, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Chambersburg, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The State College Area High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on September 21, 2022, 13:00:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA
Shippensburg, PA
247Sports

Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst

Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
local21news.com

Mark Mason resigns as manager of York Revolution

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After nine seasons managing the York Revolution, Mark Mason is calling it quits. The team announced the resignation on Thursday. Mason served four years as the team's pitching coach before taking over as manager. “It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the...
YORK, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed in Pennsylvania high school football team hazing incident

Ten Middletown Area High School students have been charged in connection to hazing allegations by members of the school's football team. The Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said police determined that three students were sexually assaulted in the turf room on Aug. 11 when the students were alone. The incident was captured on video and posted online.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland

F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022

Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022

William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

CVBA Announces Awards Honoring Young Professionals

This evening the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance hosted the 2022 Young Professional Awards at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle. There were several different categories of awards, including Nonprofit Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, ATHENA Young Professional Award, Rising Star Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Professional Employer of the Year.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022

Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

William E “Barry” Brake Jr. 1932~2022

Mr. William E “Barry” Brake Jr., 90, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday evening, September 13, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born February 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. Brake, Sr. and Margaret E. (Patterson) Sheffler. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022

M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
YORK, PA
