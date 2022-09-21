Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
San Diego is #3 destination for people looking to move to a different city
San Diego is one of the top destinations in the country that people are looking to move to, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Del Mar, California
For those looking for a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown San Diego, there is the beautiful town of Del Mar, located less than 30 minutes from downtown San Diego but still in San Diego County. Del Mar is known for its beaches, as well as the Torrey Pines State Beach and Reserve, which is home to land untouched by man and overlooks gorgeous cliffs.
KPBS
San Diego County gas prices rise sharply again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5 cents Thursday to $5.529, a day after rising 6.4 cents. It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.181 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
Mixed reaction to proposed apartments in Del Cerro
A small shopping center off of Del Cerro Blvd. and Madra Avenue could look completely different in a couple of years. Plans are in the works for a multi-story building with 114 apartment units.
eastcountymagazine.org
polio San Diego
New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
KPBS
Gaps in San Diego's conservatorship system
The Navy is making its case for why the 2020 fire onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard was arson. San Diego's elected leaders are looking to conservatorships to address the homeless crisis, but an investigation found gaps in the system.
San Diego Business Journal
Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside
A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
NBC San Diego
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego, Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
The Best Pizza in San Diego
Dishing on the best pizza spots in San Diego that the whole family will love. Best known for its fish tacos, craft brews and tasty juice bars, San Diego is quietly leveling up its pizza game too. And, since most families agree that the perfect pie is an instant mood booster, we’re thrilled to share the best pizza joints in the county. From artisan pizzas in Little Italy to authentic Chicago slices, keep reading for the 12 best pizza spots in San Diego that will have the whole family rejoicing, “That’s amore!”
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
Jimmy John’s Expansion in San Diego Continues
Local Owner Signs 27-Unit Development Agreement to Grow Sandwich Chain Across the County
KPBS
Housing commission awarded $7.5M grant For minority homebuyers
The San Diego Housing Commission Wednesday began an effort to expand homeownership among people of color thanks in part to a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households. A SDHC-commissioned Urban Institute study of San...
Navy & Port of San Diego sign agreement that will generate millions for electrification projects
SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy and the Port of San Diego celebrated an agreement on Tuesday that is expected to generate millions of dollars for electrification projects around San Diego Bay. The agreement will give the Navy access to participate in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards market....
San Diego weekly Reader
Cub reporter for L.A. Times scoops PSA crash story
Even after the passage of 44 years, the tiniest of details still remains fresh when I relive the hot awful Monday of September 25, 1978 in San Diego. At fifty seconds past 9 am, above El Cajon Boulevard at 38th Street, the right wing of a Pacific Southwest Airlines jet descending in a turn toward Lindbergh Field was gashed from below by a single-engine Cessna that the 727 pilot had lost sight of. Killed were the two Cessna pilots, all 135 PSA passengers and crew, and seven people on the ground where the jet plunged into houses along Dwight Street between Nile and Boundary streets in North Park.
News 8 Throwback: Miramar Air Show flying across San Diego skies
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the 2022 Miramar Air Show is set to return to the skies this weekend after a nearly a three year hiatus, we’re taking a look back at some of our News 8 archive clips of Miramar Air Show highlights from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s in San Diego.
Chabad Movement Fires Rabbi at UC San Diego, Asks Resignation of Poway Rabbi
The Chabad religious movement has fired Rabbi Yehuda Hadjadj at Chabad of UC San Diego and has asked for the resignation of Rabbi Mendel Goldstein of Chabad of Poway in the aftermath of a fraud scheme that sent Goldstein’s father to prison. Chabad of San Diego’s regional director, Rabbi...
Thrillist
The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego
With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
