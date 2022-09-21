ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Del Mar, California

For those looking for a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown San Diego, there is the beautiful town of Del Mar, located less than 30 minutes from downtown San Diego but still in San Diego County. Del Mar is known for its beaches, as well as the Torrey Pines State Beach and Reserve, which is home to land untouched by man and overlooks gorgeous cliffs.
DEL MAR, CA
KPBS

San Diego County gas prices rise sharply again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5 cents Thursday to $5.529, a day after rising 6.4 cents. It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.181 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

polio San Diego

New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPBS

Gaps in San Diego's conservatorship system

The Navy is making its case for why the 2020 fire onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard was arson. San Diego's elected leaders are looking to conservatorships to address the homeless crisis, but an investigation found gaps in the system.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside

A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

The Best Pizza in San Diego

Dishing on the best pizza spots in San Diego that the whole family will love. Best known for its fish tacos, craft brews and tasty juice bars, San Diego is quietly leveling up its pizza game too. And, since most families agree that the perfect pie is an instant mood booster, we’re thrilled to share the best pizza joints in the county. From artisan pizzas in Little Italy to authentic Chicago slices, keep reading for the 12 best pizza spots in San Diego that will have the whole family rejoicing, “That’s amore!”
SAN DIEGO, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Housing commission awarded $7.5M grant For minority homebuyers

The San Diego Housing Commission Wednesday began an effort to expand homeownership among people of color thanks in part to a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households. A SDHC-commissioned Urban Institute study of San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Cub reporter for L.A. Times scoops PSA crash story

Even after the passage of 44 years, the tiniest of details still remains fresh when I relive the hot awful Monday of September 25, 1978 in San Diego. At fifty seconds past 9 am, above El Cajon Boulevard at 38th Street, the right wing of a Pacific Southwest Airlines jet descending in a turn toward Lindbergh Field was gashed from below by a single-engine Cessna that the 727 pilot had lost sight of. Killed were the two Cessna pilots, all 135 PSA passengers and crew, and seven people on the ground where the jet plunged into houses along Dwight Street between Nile and Boundary streets in North Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego

With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
SAN DIEGO, CA

