ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Hill

The Federal Reserve is the rest of the world’s problem

In 1971, at the time when the United States delinked the dollar from gold, Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency but your problem.”. Today, he might have said something similar about the Federal Reserve’s recent shift to...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Yen surges after Japan intervenes with first support since 1998

The Japanese yen jumped across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong for long. The dollar was last down 1.1% at 142.40...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#The Federal Reserve#Hang Seng#The Hang Seng Tech#The Shenzhen Component#National Australia Bank#Fedex
CNBC

Gold reverses losses on Fed Chair Powell's comments

Gold reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for hiking interest rates on Wednesday. Spot gold initially fell after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row. The central bank also indicated it will continue hiking above the current level.
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
US News and World Report

European Shares Slide to Over 1-1/2 Year Lows on Slowdown Fears

(Reuters) - European shares slumped 1.8% on Thursday, as recession worries heightened after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another jumbo-sized interest rate hike and signalled more in its fight against stubbornly high inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit its lowest since February 2021 led by rate-sensitive tech and real...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy