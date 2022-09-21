Read full article on original website
How the 0.75% Federal Reserve interest rate hike could affect you
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% in an attempt to cool record high inflation. NBC News’ Brian Cheung explains how the rate hike will affect Americans. Sept. 21, 2022.
CNBC
The Japanese yen is at 24-year lows. Here's what to expect at the next BOJ meeting
The Bank of Japan reportedly conducted a foreign exchange check – a move seen as a precursor for a formal intervention. HSBC says BOJ will prioritize maintaining its yield curve control policy instead. UBS says chances of shifting away from its current monetary stance especially low under BOJ governor...
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble After Hawkish Fed Rate Hike; 2-Year Yields Top 4.1%
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered its third consecutive jumbo-sized rate hike, while signaling that even tighter monetary policy will be needed over the coming months in order to tame the fastest inflation in more than four decades. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate by...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision This Week, Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording losses on Friday. All the three major indices recorded losses last week, with the Dow Jones dropping 4.1% and the S&P 500 down 4.8%. The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets...
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
CNBC
Full recap of the Fed’s rate hike and Powell’s comments on the outlook for future increases
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday afternoon in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Chair Jerome Powell gave an update update on the central bank's economic outlook and forecast for future rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
US Stocks Poised For More Pain On Friday As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Plunge — Recession Worries Take Hold After Fed Rate Hike
The major U.S. index futures are sharply lower on Friday, signaling that stocks could fall for a fourth straight session in the aftermath of the Fed decision. The markets are staring at the possibility of ending the week with significant losses. Stocks fell yet again on Thursday, with the selling...
Asia’s macro hedge funds get ready for end of yen weakness
HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Asia macro hedge fund managers, many of whom posted strong returns this year, are betting the Japanese yen's unrelenting slide will end soon and some are even priming for a possible tumble in Japanese government bonds.
The Federal Reserve is the rest of the world’s problem
In 1971, at the time when the United States delinked the dollar from gold, Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency but your problem.”. Today, he might have said something similar about the Federal Reserve’s recent shift to...
CNBC
Yen surges after Japan intervenes with first support since 1998
The Japanese yen jumped across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong for long. The dollar was last down 1.1% at 142.40...
Hedge funds dashed to exit energy positions last week - data
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hedge funds around the world fled positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures last week just in time to miss this week's whipsaw moves in oil, according to data from two banks.
CNBC
Gold reverses losses on Fed Chair Powell's comments
Gold reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for hiking interest rates on Wednesday. Spot gold initially fell after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row. The central bank also indicated it will continue hiking above the current level.
CNBC
Australia stocks drop nearly 2%; Asian markets slide, Singapore inflation reaches 2008 levels
Asia-Pacific shares fell on Friday as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell to its lowest levels since July on its return to trade after a holiday on Thursday, then recovered some losses to close 1.87% down at 6,574.70. South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.81% to 2,290.
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
US News and World Report
European Shares Slide to Over 1-1/2 Year Lows on Slowdown Fears
(Reuters) - European shares slumped 1.8% on Thursday, as recession worries heightened after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another jumbo-sized interest rate hike and signalled more in its fight against stubbornly high inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit its lowest since February 2021 led by rate-sensitive tech and real...
CNBC
Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slump On Recession Fears, Treasury Yields Leap On Hawkish Rate Bets
U.S. equity futures extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. The Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate hike earlier this week, the...
