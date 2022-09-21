Read full article on original website
SU women's soccer: Early lead helps defeat Lock Haven
An early lead by the Shippensburg University women’s soccer team meant defeat for Lock Haven Wednesday night, 2-1, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match at Hubert Jack Stadium. Shippensburg (2-3-2, 2-2-2 PSAC East) led the way in the first half with a goal from senior...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 4 rankings: Northern and Gettysburg drop in, Shippensburg moves down
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s do this.
Ship University schedule update
The Shippensburg University field hockey team’s Sunday home match vs. No. 7 Converse has been postponed. There is currently no makeup date. The two teams are hoping to find a date later in the season to reschedule the contest. For all the latest news and information regarding schedule changes,...
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland
F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
Chambersburg, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Shirley Ann Miller obituary 1946~2022
Shirley Ann Miller, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born June 29, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Knipple) Wright. She is survived by two children, Lisa (Wright) Marszalek and her late husband...
PennDOT hiring events
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8’s southcentral Pennsylvania region will host weekly open houses for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees (starting pay is...
Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Free Pennsylvania Game Lands tours available
(WHTM) - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is offering tours of Pennsylvania Game Lands next month.
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn 1944~2022
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn, 77 of Biglerville, PA passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at his residence. Born December 28th, 1944 in Biglerville, PA. He was the son of the late Raymond G. and Elsie (Noel) Kuhn. Ray graduated in the Class of...
Damaged license plates can get replaced at upcoming central Pa. event
Reps. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, and Seth Grove, R-Dover, are teaming up to help their constituents replace damaged or illegible license plates at an upcoming free event in Dover. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dover Area...
Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022
M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
Restrictions on deer scents and lures on agenda for Pa. Game Commissioner meeting
When the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meets Friday and Saturday, September 23-24, it will consider restricting additional natural secretions from deer, such as urine and glandular liquids, and artificial deer-attracting scents or lures, in the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas in the state. The expanded ban would be part...
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022
Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
