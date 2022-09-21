ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Ship University schedule update

The Shippensburg University field hockey team’s Sunday home match vs. No. 7 Converse has been postponed. There is currently no makeup date. The two teams are hoping to find a date later in the season to reschedule the contest. For all the latest news and information regarding schedule changes,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland

F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
High School Soccer PRO

Chambersburg, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The State College Area High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on September 21, 2022, 13:00:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Shirley Ann Miller obituary 1946~2022

Shirley Ann Miller, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born June 29, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Knipple) Wright. She is survived by two children, Lisa (Wright) Marszalek and her late husband...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PennDOT hiring events

PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8’s southcentral Pennsylvania region will host weekly open houses for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees (starting pay is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022

M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022

Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

