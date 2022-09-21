Chevy Silverado HD customers interested in upgrading their rig with some fresh headlights can do so with these new LED units from aftermarket lighting company Morimoto. Morimoto is actually offering two LED headlight kits for the Chevy Silverado HD customers, starting with the company’s XB LED series. The XB LED series includes triple-projector optics with integrated adjusters that make them easy to aim and stay within regulations, as well as sequential LED daytime running lights that are bright even during the day. The LED turn signals are a significant upgrade over the incandescent lights, while the sequential model can be disabled for those that prefer a simple flashing animation.

