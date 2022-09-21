ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
dornob.com

Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback

The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
CARS
MotorAuthority

1930 Cadillac V-16 thunders into Jay Leno's Garage

Long before Bugatti made the 16-cylinder engine its calling card, Cadillac launched V-16-powered cars in a bid to outdo other luxury automakers. A prime example is this 1930 Cadillac V-16 452A, which recently appeared on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The car comes from California's Nethercutt Collection, and is presented here by Cameron Richards, the collection's vice president.
CARS
motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race

The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Motor1.com

Acura Reiterates The NSX Will Likely Return As An Electric Supercar

Acura bid farewell to the NSX in April with the unveiling of a $169,500 Type S epilogue limited to just 350 cars. However, mere days after the world premiere, Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda hinted the performance machine would return at some point in the future as an electric model. Fast forward to this week, the very same person reiterated the plan for a third-generation NSX in an interview with the weekly news magazine Nikkei Asia.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Buick Says It Has Too Many Dealerships

GM is making a pivot to all-electric powertrains, and the Buick brand is going along for the ride. However, the EV transition will likely include fewer Buick dealerships, as indicated by recent comments made by a GM executive. Per Detroit Free Press, global vice president of Buick and GMC, Duncan...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

This Is Not The New Chevy Trax After All

Just last week, GM Authority covered spy photos of an interesting new crossover prototype caught undergoing testing in extensive black-and-white camo covers. Originally reported as a prototype for the all-new Chevy Trax, GM Authority has since learned that this vehicle is in fact not the upcoming next-gen Chevy Trax after all.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Cadillac#Door Handle#Vehicles#Gm Authority
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Super Duty Next-Gen Truck Teased, Will Debut on September 27

The next generation of the Ford Super Duty pickup trucks will be revealed on September 27. Ford announced the heavy-duty truck's reveal date with a short teaser video posted today on its social media accounts. The 11-second clip provides a clear glimpse of the new Super Duty's headlight design, but...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM To Announce Toledo Plant Investment On Friday, September 23

GM will make an announcement regarding an investment in its Toledo Transmission plant to support battery electric vehicle production on Friday, September 23rd, according to a recent report by the Detroit Free Press. On Wednesday, the automaker indicated that the statement will be made as part of a “positive plant...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Lawsuit Alleges 2006 Chevy Silverado Roof Failed In Rollover Crash

A recently-filed class action lawsuit alleges that the roof in the 2006 Chevy Silverado failed in a rollover accident, resulting in severe head and next injuries to the pickup’s passenger. Per a report by Car Complaints, the plaintiff, North Carolina resident Lauren Chapeco, filed the lawsuit in the U.S....
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Huracán successor to downsize to turbo V-8?

Lamborghini's lineup will be fully electrified by the end of 2024, with the Urus and the successors to the Aventador and Huracán all expected to adopt plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Aventador successor will come first. Already spotted in prototype form, it's due in 2023 with an updated version of...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Traverse Over Missing Black Emblems

GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain 2022 Chevy Traverse models to address an issue related to missing Gloss Black emblems. The problem: affected units of the 2022 Chevy Traverse ordered with the LPO / dealer-installed Gloss Black emblem kit (RPO code RIK) were delivered to dealers with missing emblems. Specifically, units ordered with the emblem kit were shipped to dealers with the “Traverse” and “AWD” badges, but without the “LS”, “LT “or “Premier” badges corresponding to the vehicle trim level.
CARS
Road & Track

Here's What We Learned About the 2024 Ford Mustang's Engines

Ford has not released final power and torque figures for either the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and 5.0-liter V-8 offered in the 2024 Mustang. A shame, though we suspect that those numbers are being determined and will be released closer to the start of production. Still, there's a lot to talk about with what's going on under the hood of the new S650 Mustang.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Morimoto Introduces Chevy Silverado HD LED Headlamps: Video

Chevy Silverado HD customers interested in upgrading their rig with some fresh headlights can do so with these new LED units from aftermarket lighting company Morimoto. Morimoto is actually offering two LED headlight kits for the Chevy Silverado HD customers, starting with the company’s XB LED series. The XB LED series includes triple-projector optics with integrated adjusters that make them easy to aim and stay within regulations, as well as sequential LED daytime running lights that are bright even during the day. The LED turn signals are a significant upgrade over the incandescent lights, while the sequential model can be disabled for those that prefer a simple flashing animation.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Megazilla Trademark Filing Hints At New Crate Motor Brand

Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark “Megazilla” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed under the serial number 019021023031035044, this application contains the goods and services description of “crate motors, namely, electric motors and internal combustion engines for automobiles, and powertrains for automobiles.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy