landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Kalen Etzler

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we finished up the...
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the state of the Ohio State Buckeyes one-quarter through the regular season

The first three games of the 2022 season are now in the record books. Are the Buckeyes about where we expected them to be at this stage? Yes – I’d say that they are. They’re 3-0 (as expected). The No. 3 ranking is about right. Yeah, I know that they dropped down from a preseason No. 2, but the move came about because of the play of the Georgia Bulldogs, rather than the play of the Buckeyes. After all, UGA leaped over Bama too.
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Stroud talks Wisconsin’s defense, relationship with Wypler

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
landgrantholyland.com

Film Preview: Wisconsin looks the same as always with their power run game, multiple defense

The Ohio State Buckeyes are at their first check point of the 2022 season after finishing their non-conference slate of games. Starting the season 3-0, the Buckeyes have not been perfect, but the signs of a potential College Football Playoff team are there. In a lot of ways, the first three games have been a night and day transformation compared to last season, where the defense could never truly find its footing and the offense’s youthfulness became apparent at times against better teams.
landgrantholyland.com

We’ll Talk About This Later: Hilary Swank and Air Bud

Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
