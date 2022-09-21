Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State appoints first Vice Provost for the Arts Lisa FlormanThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offer Mater Dei offensive lineman in 2024, two current commits returning to Columbus
Amazingly enough, tomorrow’s game will already mark the Buckeyes being a quarter way through the regular season with game No. 4 on deck. A primetime contest, this is just another opportunity not only to win on the field for the current roster, but also a chance to win off the field with the recruits who will fill up the future rosters.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Kalen Etzler
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we finished up the...
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: Early season checkpoint, Wisconsin preview, and alternate uniforms at Ohio State
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. The guys take a look at Ohio State after their non-conference slate and evaluate where the team stands heading into conference play.
landgrantholyland.com
Assessing the state of the Ohio State Buckeyes one-quarter through the regular season
The first three games of the 2022 season are now in the record books. Are the Buckeyes about where we expected them to be at this stage? Yes – I’d say that they are. They’re 3-0 (as expected). The No. 3 ranking is about right. Yeah, I know that they dropped down from a preseason No. 2, but the move came about because of the play of the Georgia Bulldogs, rather than the play of the Buckeyes. After all, UGA leaped over Bama too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State performance was most heart-string-tugging from win over Toledo?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Stroud talks Wisconsin’s defense, relationship with Wypler
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Preview: Wisconsin looks the same as always with their power run game, multiple defense
The Ohio State Buckeyes are at their first check point of the 2022 season after finishing their non-conference slate of games. Starting the season 3-0, the Buckeyes have not been perfect, but the signs of a potential College Football Playoff team are there. In a lot of ways, the first three games have been a night and day transformation compared to last season, where the defense could never truly find its footing and the offense’s youthfulness became apparent at times against better teams.
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl Podcast: Jami is single-handedly fueling flag football’s popularity
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. This week on Play Like a...
RELATED PEOPLE
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 21, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll Talk About This Later: Hilary Swank and Air Bud
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
