ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

One-on-one with Dr. Jennifer Ashton at the Central California Women's Conference

By Jessica Harrington via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLoZv_0i3Zv2te00

She's a board-certified OBGYN, an author, a mom, and the Chief Medical Correspondent of ABC news.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton served as keynote speaker Tuesday at the Central California Women's Conference in downtown Fresno.

Over 3,000 attendees filled the Fresno Convention Center to listen to Dr. Ashton during a Q&A session with Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno.

Attendee Monique Moreno said she enjoyed hearing from Dr. Ashton, "Very empowering. she was so personable and super funny. It was really good."

Dr. Ashton wears many hats.

She's double board-certified in OBGYN and obesity medicine and still has her own practice.

She's written six books and she shares her knowledge with the nation as Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News.

Her work has made her a three-time Emmy winner.

Before hitting the main stage, she spoke one-on-one with Action News.

She discussed navigating the pandemic on a national media outlet, saying she always kept certain things top of mind.

"Be honest. Be sensitive. Be caring. Ask the right questions and say what's known and what isn't known," Dr. Ashton said.

On her social media platforms, you'll see her transparency with her own struggles. This year, it's been COVID-related hair loss.

She recently showed off trying on a wig for the first time.

"Hearing what women and men go through with their hair, to me, is no different to me than a foot problem or any other medical issue," Dr. Ashton said.

She's become an advocate for mental health following the death of her ex-husband, Robert Ashton Jr. in 2017.

She says it was her children who pushed her to speak about it publicly.

"Mental illness is arguably the top issue in our country and we don't do a good enough job talking about it," Dr. Ashton said.

When it comes to balancing it all, she says she knows which job is most important. For her, that's being a mom to her son Alex and daughter Chloe.

"I'm not conflicted. I know what my priorities are, who they are, and where they are at all times," she joked. "My kids know that I know where they are at all times."

Before she left, she filled in the blank for the conference theme this year, "I am..."

"You know, if you would've asked me a couple days ago, maybe it would've been 'I am tired' or 'I am sad' because the world lost Queen Elizabeth II, but today, it's 'I am real."

If you missed Dr. Ashton at the Central California Women's Conference Tuesday, you can watch her Wednesday on Good Morning America.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercedcountytimes.com

Pro-life speaker attracts hundreds at Merced appearance

Hundreds of local faithful turned out to hear a notable pro-life (or anti-abortion) advocate at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church over the weekend. Sandoval, who has spoken to audiences around the world, is particularly popular in Latin America. Spanish-language YouTube videos featuring her testimony and advocacy for chastity have racked up millions of views. She was introduced by Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Fresno Diocese.
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Fresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Sword fights and turkey legs: Renaissance Faire returns

The Royal English Crown may be in a period of transition, but Henry VIII’s reign over Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire has never been stronger. The annual Kings Faire returns to Civic Park Oct. 1-2. “Hanford has one of the best Renaissance fairs in California,” said Hanford Parks...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

State Ed Delays Test Score Release. Fresno Reports Lower Scores.

EdSource is criticizing the California Department of Education’s decision to delay releasing test score data from last spring until later this year — possibly after November’s election — and says that educators, policymakers, parents, and the public need the information sooner, not later. The Oakland-based nonprofit,...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Ashton
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Central California#Fat People#Obgyn#Abc News#Action News
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices

TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy