One-on-one with Dr. Jennifer Ashton at the Central California Women's Conference

She's a board-certified OBGYN, an author, a mom, and the Chief Medical Correspondent of ABC news.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton served as keynote speaker Tuesday at the Central California Women's Conference in downtown Fresno.

Over 3,000 attendees filled the Fresno Convention Center to listen to Dr. Ashton during a Q&A session with Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno.

Attendee Monique Moreno said she enjoyed hearing from Dr. Ashton, "Very empowering. she was so personable and super funny. It was really good."

Dr. Ashton wears many hats.

She's double board-certified in OBGYN and obesity medicine and still has her own practice.

She's written six books and she shares her knowledge with the nation as Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News.

Her work has made her a three-time Emmy winner.

Before hitting the main stage, she spoke one-on-one with Action News.

She discussed navigating the pandemic on a national media outlet, saying she always kept certain things top of mind.

"Be honest. Be sensitive. Be caring. Ask the right questions and say what's known and what isn't known," Dr. Ashton said.

On her social media platforms, you'll see her transparency with her own struggles. This year, it's been COVID-related hair loss.

She recently showed off trying on a wig for the first time.

"Hearing what women and men go through with their hair, to me, is no different to me than a foot problem or any other medical issue," Dr. Ashton said.

She's become an advocate for mental health following the death of her ex-husband, Robert Ashton Jr. in 2017.

She says it was her children who pushed her to speak about it publicly.

"Mental illness is arguably the top issue in our country and we don't do a good enough job talking about it," Dr. Ashton said.

When it comes to balancing it all, she says she knows which job is most important. For her, that's being a mom to her son Alex and daughter Chloe.

"I'm not conflicted. I know what my priorities are, who they are, and where they are at all times," she joked. "My kids know that I know where they are at all times."

Before she left, she filled in the blank for the conference theme this year, "I am..."

"You know, if you would've asked me a couple days ago, maybe it would've been 'I am tired' or 'I am sad' because the world lost Queen Elizabeth II, but today, it's 'I am real."

If you missed Dr. Ashton at the Central California Women's Conference Tuesday, you can watch her Wednesday on Good Morning America.